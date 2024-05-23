"Do your thing twin"- P.J. Washington blushes as wife Alisah Chanel records him following Game 1 win 

P.J. Washington was blushing when his wife Alisah Chanel recorded the Dallas Mavericks forward after the team defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in the opening game of their Western Conference finals series on Wednesday. Cheering on her husband from the sidelines, Chanel took to Instagram to share Washington's post-win moment.

"Do you thing twin 🤍," Chanel captioned.

Alisha Chanel's Instagram story featuring Washington's post-win moment

The Mavericks defeated the Timberwolves 108–105 in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series. Luka Doncic recorded 33 points, six rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block to lead the Mavericks' victory charge.

Meanwhile, P.J. Washington recorded 13 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks in the game.

Alisah Chanel boasts over 550k followers on the platform, serving as an ambassador for many beauty and fitness companies. She is also the proprietor of "Chanel Minks and Browz," a beauty salon.

P.J. Washington started dating Chanel just a few months after splitting with his ex, Brittany Renner. The Mavericks forward proposed to Alisah Chanel in August 2022, when she was pregnant. The couple welcomed their son, Preston, in December 2022 and got married in October 2023.

P.J. Washington terms playing for Dallas a "full-circle moment"

After defeating the OKC Thunder in six games in the conference semifinals, P.J. Washington opened up about returning home to play for the Dallas Mavericks.

“It’s a full-circle moment,” Washington told The Guardian. “Being able to come back home, play for the home team. Not a lot of guys get that opportunity.”

Washington was acquired by the Mavericks in a trade deal with the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and a first-round pick. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Mavericks reportedly believe PJ Washington to be their version of what Aaron Gordon brought to the Denver Nuggets.

Washington came from a situation with the Hornets where there wasn't a lot of winning and fit perfectly with the Mavericks roster as they turned around their season for the better since Washington's arrival.

P.J. Washington will need to continue to be effective on both ends of the floor to eliminate the Minnesota Timberwolves in the ongoing series. Assigned to guard Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, Washington is also expected to jack up shots from behind the arc.

With the victory in Game 1 of the series, the Mavericks have acquired home-court advantage from the Minnesota Timberwolves and will look to increase their lead in Game 2 on Friday.