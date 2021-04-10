Do you think LaMarcus Aldridge should've gone to the Miami Heat instead of the Brooklyn Nets?

Former Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge decided to take his talents to the star-studded Brooklyn Nets ensemble on a one-year veteran's minimum contract last month.

Several reports in the media indicated that the 7x All-Star could have joined another Eastern Conference contender in the Miami Heat upon reaching a buyout agreement with the Spurs.

However, the 16-year veteran followed in the footsteps of another buyout candidate and former All-Star Blake Griffin. The veteran duo have now taken their place alongside stars Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, who all have at least six All-Star selections to their name.

In his time playing for the Spurs for a little over five years, Aldridge averaged 19.5 points and eight rebounds per contest. The 35-year-old did lose a step or two this season as he recorded career lows with the exception of his rookie year.

He averaged 13.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 25 games for Greg Popovich's club this campaign.

Be that as it may, teams know Aldridge can still impact the game with his crafty skill set, especially on the offensive end of the hardwood. He has the ability to play both frontline positions and has an unguardable turnaround post-up shot that makes him a valuable asset for any contender to have.

Did LaMarcus Aldridge make the right choice by joining the Brooklyn Nets over the Miami Heat?

LaMarcus Aldridge

With the exception of Bam Adebayo, the Miami Heat don't have much going for them in the post. It can be argued that LaMarcus Aldridge could have been a better fit with them. He would have garnered a much more significant role down in South Beach if he so wanted to.

The franchise also made their moves at the trade deadline, bringing in veteran presence with Trevor Ariza and winning the Victor Oladipo sweepstakes. The new faces could potentially help them match up better against top contenders in the East.

I asked Aldridge associate what changed his mind from original expectation that he would sign with Heat, which was expected by the Heat. He said was convinced to join Brooklyn because they are in good position to compete for a championship. Heat recent losing streak didn't help. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 27, 2021

Furthermore, Erik Spoelstra's men are still the reigning Eastern Conference champions and have all their pieces intact for another postseason run this year.

However, the bottom line for the Heat has been their rollercoaster of a season with the team falling in and out of a slump throughout the campaign. That probably does not scan well for an aging veteran who has never played for an NBA title in his 16 years in the association.

Aldridge's choice is clear and the right one for him at this stage of his career. His joining the Nets super team brings him closer to winning his first championship ring, something he has never tasted in his prime with the Portland Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs respectively.

What impact can LaMarcus Aldridge make to an already stacked Brooklyn Nets lineup?

Head coach Steve Nash (center) of the Brooklyn Nets

LaMarcus Aldridge has a lot of mojo left in his tank. Armed with a goal and a team that can help get him to the summit, fans can expect the veteran elite to do better than he did with the Spurs earlier in the season.

Aldridge offers a unique skill set that makes him an attractive buyout candidate option for the Nets. Adding him to the mix gives Steve Nash more depth in their frontline.

Aldridge is a versatile big who can feature as their center when the team decides to play small ball. Beyond his scoring abilities, Aldridge can still hold down the fort as a competent interior defender.

With Mike D'Antoni guiding the Nets on the sidelines, it's no surprise they are practicing the mantra of beating opposing teams with their offensive prowess.

LaMarcus Aldridge is a natural fit in their system as he can play small ball in a fast-paced offensive set-up that the Nets like to run. With DeAndre Jordan on one end, the coaching staff can send Aldridge to play the power forward position against teams where size advantage plays a big factor.

On the flip side, the Nets can go really small with Aldridge at center as he can spread the floor with his ever-improved three-point shot.

He has already given us a glimpse of how he can impact the Nets with his debut against the Charlotte Hornets recently. Playing 30 minutes, Aldridge tallied 11 points to go along with nine boards and six assists in an all-round performance that resulted in a win for the men in black.

Since his addition, the Nets have a 3-1 record, with Aldridge averaging 13 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in four appearances.

What's even more impressive was his last outing against the Pelicans, where he registered an impressive 22 points that included three rebounds, two assists, and as many blocks on a super-efficient 66.7% shooting display from the field. The veteran helped his side bring home the win, playing only 23 minutes on the night.

It is safe to say that Aldridge will make strides with his new club this season and if everything goes to plan, he will be polishing his first NBA championship ring in the summer.