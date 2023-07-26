Doctor explains what happened to Bronny James and how he was 'dead' for a few moments

LeBron James' son Bronny James' unfortunate cardiac arrest during a practice session has fans worried about his health. James reportedly collapsed on the court during a practice on Monday. He was treated by the medical staff at USC and then rushed to a hospital.

Bronny is fortunately in stable condition and out of the ICU as of Tuesday. The James family has requested privacy during this difficult time. Fans are keen to know how such an incident could occur with an 18-year-old athlete. Doctor Brian Sutterer, a physiatrist from Minnesota who specializes in sports injuries, explained what happened with Bronny in his latest video on his YouTube channel, saying:

"He [Bronny] was practicing, so presumably, there was some type of exertional component or something that happened around his athletics."

Dr. Sutterer clarified that a cardiac arrest is different from a heart attack.

"A heart attack implies there has been some blockage in the vessel supplying blood to the heart," said Dr Sutterer. "Cardiac arrest is more of a generic term, implying that something happened to cause the heart to stop beating. When the heart stops beating, you're essentially dead."

Dr. Brian Sutterer explained the first steps to aid someone in a cardiac arrest, which would be to use CPR to restore blood flow with repetitive chest compression. He also informed viewers that doctors often have to defibrillate or shock the heart to restart the heart from a cardiac arrest.

Dr. Sutterer reckons that USC's medical staff would've had an AED or defibrillator on site to get Bronny James out of cardiac arrest and rush him to the hospital. Details of what went down at USC following Bronny's cardiac arrest haven't been disclosed yet.

Bronny James is in stable condition; Bryce posts an Instagram story for his elder brother amid his recovery

LeBron James and his family has sought privacy amid the unfortunate incident with Bronny James. The information available to the public so far has come directly from the family's camp thus far. The latest information is that Bronny is in stable condition. Here's what one of James' family's spokespeople said:

"Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU (intensive care). We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update the media when there is more information."

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Meanwhile, Bronny James' younger brother Bryce shared a picture with the former on his Instagram story with a heart emoji, showing love to him amid his recovery process.

