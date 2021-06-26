Does Giannis have brothers in the NBA? We look at the lesser-known Antetokounmpo brothers, Kostas and Thanasis

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most popular foreign recruits that the NBA has seen. Giannis was drafted 15th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2013 NBA draft. The “Greek Freak” has led the Bucks to five playoff runs in the last six seasons and is currently involved in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks.

However, Giannis Antetokounmpo is not the only talented basketball player in his family. The five-time All-Star has two brothers, Kostas Antetokounmpo and Thanasis Antetokounmpo who have also carved out successful NBA careers. In this article, we look at Giannis Antetokounmpo’s two lesser-known brothers who are also NBA stars.

Kostas and Thanasis Antetokounmpo: A look at Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lesser known brothers

Giannis’ older brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo started his basketball career in the Greek third division in 2012. In 2013, he declared for the 2013 NBA Development League Draft where he was the ninth overall pick of the Delaware 87ers. He played one season, averaging 12 points, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks in 50 games before declaring for the 2014 NBA draft, where he was selected by the New York Knicks as the 51st overall pick.

A versatile forward by trade, Thanasis reunited with his brother Giannis at the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019. The pair became the second pair of brothers on the Milwaukee Bucks roster after Brook and Robin Lopez. Thanasis has featured in nine Milwaukee Bucks playoff games this season, including their most recent victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Meanwhile, Kostas Antetokounmpo is the youngest of three brothers and currently plies his trade with the LA Lakers. Kostas was the final pick of the 2018 NBA draft and was selected by the Dallas Mavericks. However, he featured in just two games before being waived the following season. Unlike his two brothers, Kostas Antetokounmpo is a center who was signed by the LA Lakers in July 2019.

He became the first of three brothers to win an NBA championship despite never being selected to play in the Finals. Kostas featured in a further 13 games this season averaging around 3.7 minutes per game. He produced 1.3 rebounds and 0.8 points throughout the regular season and did not feature in the Playoffs this year either.

Kostas is currently on a two-way contract with the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League. He did not feature in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, unlike his two brothers. Both Thanasis and Giannis are currently fighting it out with the Atlanta Hawks for a berth in the Championship Finals. With the series tied 1-1, the two brothers might as well join Kostas and win the championship this season.

