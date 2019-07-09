Milwaukee Bucks: Who is Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the elder brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 28 // 09 Jul 2019, 18:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Thanasis Antetokounmpo has signed a two year deal with the Bucks

The Bucks recently signed Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the elder brother of their MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Thanasis has signed a two-year contract with the Bucks. The Bucks now have two brother duos playing for them, having also signed Robin and Brook Lopez earlier in the Free Agency.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo is a Greek professional basketball player. He has a height of 6'7'' and plays the small forward position. In 2012, Thanasis started his professional career with Filathlitikos.

In the 2014 NBA draft, Thanasis Antetokounmpo was selected as the 51st overall pick by the New York Knicks but played only 2 games for the Knicks before leaving for Westchester.

Thanasis was able to renew his career with tremendous performances in the Euro League for Panathinaikos. He was the MVP of the Greek All-Star game in 2018.

Thanasis was selected for the Greek National team. He made the 12 man roster for FIBA World Olympic Qualifying tournament and also played for Greece at the EuroBasket in 2017.

The acquisition of Thanasis is a good strategy by the Bucks to keep his MVP brother Giannis happy with them. But that does not mean that Thanasis isn't a solid player himself - he is a very good addition to the Bucks side. Thanasis is a good defender and showed remarkable traits in the Greek League where he won back to back championships.

Thanasis has great size and physique that will help him transition easily into the NBA. The one thing that he lacks right now is top-flight experience. He may find it difficult to get regular minutes in the initial few months but he is a vital member of the Milwaukee Bucks. If he shows good potential, then he may play a critical role for his team.