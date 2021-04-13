Does Jamal Murray's season-ending knee injury mean the end of Denver Nuggets' 2021 NBA title aspirations?

The Denver Nuggets received devastating news on Tuesday that Jamal Murray suffered a season-ending ACL injury. It’s a big blow to Nikola Jokic and company who are expected to challenge the Western Conference hierarchy following a couple of blockbuster trades at the deadline. The Canadian point guard's absence could also mean the end of Denver's NBA title hopes.

Jamal Murray was in the midst of his best season as a player when the freak injury occurred, averaging career highs in points (21.2), steals (1.3), field-goal percentage (47.7%) and 3-point field-goal percentage (40.8%). The Denver Nuggets guard is the ninth-highest scoring point guard in the league and the 27th overall.

5 players out this season as a result of an ACL:



Jonathan Isaac (injured in August)

Spencer Dinwiddie

Thomas Bryant

Markelle Fultz

Jamal Murray



That is a high number in comparison to past years. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) April 13, 2021

Denver Nuggets players who should step up after Jamal Murray’s injury

Every member of the Denver Nuggets has to chip in to make up for Jamal Murray’s absence. But there are those on the team who will have to shoulder a bigger burden.

One of those players is Will Barton, who is Murray’s backcourt mate in the starting lineup. The 30-year old is averaging just 12.8 points per game this season after a 15.1-point nightly output last year. Without the 21.2 points from their floor general, Barton’s scoring will have to go up a notch.

The good news? In the four straight games that Jamal Murray missed prior to the Golden State Warriors game on Monday, Barton averaged 17.0 points per game.

Michael Porter Jr. #1 and JaMychal Green #0 celebrate after a three-pointer.

Another player who has to increase his output is Michael Porter Jr. The 22-year-old forward has already been making great strides since the All-Star break but now he has to score more without their best perimeter player. Fortunately for the Denver Nuggets, Porter has been shooting the lights out lately. Over his last eight games, he scored 20 or more points seven times and made 55.4 percent of his shots from the field.

Lastly, there’s Monte Morris who is likely going to take over Jamal Murray’s point guard spot. The 6-foot-2 guard has put up 10.4 points and 3.3 assists in 26.3 minutes per game this season. Based on basketball-reference.com’s stats, Morris has the fifth-highest win shares on the team at 2.5.

The Denver Nuggets’ outlook ahead of the 2021 NBA Playoffs

Though the Denver Nuggets have one of the deepest benches in the game today, this team still goes where Nikola Jokic takes them. One of the leading candidates for the NBA’s MVP Award, the three-time All-Star is averaging 26.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game. All four stats are career-highs for the Joker.

Nikola Jokic this season:



26.3 PPG

10.9 RPG

8.8 APG

57.0 FG%



Only Russ and Oscar have averaged 25/10/8 in a season. Jokic will be the first one to do it on 55% shooting. pic.twitter.com/vzQ8OABNGU — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 10, 2021

He has the talent, intelligence and determination to carry this team to the championship. That means that even without Murray on the squad for the rest of this season, the Nuggets still have a shot at the 2021 NBA title because of Jokic.

It will be tougher, for sure, but just as Dirk Nowitzki carried the Dallas Mavericks to the 2011 title with their third-leading scorer (Caron Butler) sidelined, Jokic can do the same for the Denver Nuggets. Without Jamal Murray, the NBA will finally see what this Denver Nuggets team is truly made of.

