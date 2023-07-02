Does LeBron James have a house in Las Vegas? Taking a closer look

LeBron James is recognized as one of the greatest basketball players of all time with 20 seasons already played in the NBA. For all the recognition he has received in his basketball career, James is also one of the richest athletes as he has a net worth of more than $1 billion.

There were reports speculating if LeBron James has a house in Las Vegas. He made the speculations official when he was interviewed by Maverick Carter in an episode from Uninterrupted's "Kneading Dough."

“Yeah, I bought a house in Las Vegas," James said. "Every summer — obviously our training camp was in Vegas — I would go to Vegas. I’m young. ... I’m 21, 22. My family’s coming out. They love it. Let’s buy a house! 'You idiot.' Who buys a house in Vegas?

Of all the smart investments and projects LeBron James has, his purchase of the Las Vegas house was the one he regrets the most.

James has always been a family-centered athlete, as seen by his constant support in Bronny and Bryce James' basketball careers. To see his family enjoy their stays and visits to Las Vegas must have given him the impression that a house in Las Vegas is a good long-term investment. However, he ended up regretting it as expressed by his decision to call himself an idiot.

Looking back on how NBA players would make use of their career earnings, it is still refreshing to see and hear how LeBron James takes care of his money, even when he was still a young player in the league.

With 20 seasons down in the league, LeBron James has a career average of 27.2 points per game (50.5% shooting, including 34.5% from 3-point range), 7.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists.

LeBron James has managed his wealth better than past NBA players

There have already been a number of NBA players who have struggled in taking care of their money, resulting in early bankruptcy.

An example would be Antoine Walker. The former NBA player lasted 12 seasons in the league and played for five different teams (Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves).

Walker had a career average of 17.5 ppg (41.4% shooting, including 32.5% from 3-point range) and 7.7 rpg.

He was considered one of the more flamboyant players back in his day as he possessed numerous expensive jewelry and vehicles. Unfortunately, Walker also had a gambling problem, resulting in debt piling up. He later had to settle $770,050 in restitution to a number of casinos, resulting in early bankruptcy.

Antoine Walker managed to recover from his bankruptcy and is now a financial consultant for Edyoucore to help guide athletes into a proper path in money management.

