Does Michael Jordan own a house in Chicago? Looking at NBA icon's real estate investments across the world

Michael Jordan played his entire career in Chicago with the Bulls. No wonder he has set roots there, owning a 56,000-square-foot mansion in the Highland park suburb.

However, the seven-acre compound has been on the market since March 2012, with a price of $29 million. Despite several attempts to reduce the amount and sweeten the deal, he has been unable to sell it.

Jordan started working on the house in 1991. After four years, the nine-bedroom mansion was completed. The compound has a full-sized NBA-quality basketball court, coupled with other amenities.

Several real estate agents have attempted to explain why the Chicago Bulls legend failed to sell it. Outside the giant "23" on the gate, Bruce Bowers of Bowers Realty Group says much work needs to be done to make it yours.

"It's clearly his home. There's a lot of work that would have to be done to make it your own."

Although it is unclear how much it cost the six-time NBA to erect the mansion, one could argue that he is running at a loss. As of March 2022, the estate is going for $14.9 million. MJ pays over $100,000 in property taxes every year.

Michael Jordan's real estate investments around the world

Although MJ has failed to sell his Chicago mansion, the billionaire has continued to expand his real estate investments. He has a 10,000-square-foot home in Park City, Utah.

However, it is also one of Jordan's houses currently listed for sale. The five-bedroom property is going for $7.5 million, according to Business Insider. Experts think it will sell faster than the Chicago compound.

In 2013, Jordan bought a house on a golf course in Jupiter, Florida, where he reportedly spends most of his time. Although the house cost $4.8 million, MJ spent about $8 million on renovations.

With Jordan becoming the majority shareholder in the Charlotte Hornets, he needed a presence in North Carolina. To remedy this, the Hornets' owner opted to purchase two properties in the area.

One of his NC homes is in Charlotte on the seventh floor of Trust Condos. The 7,000-square feet penthouse boasts a private elevator and a 360-degree view of the downtown area.

Jordan's second home in North Carolina is also close to Spectrum Center. The Cornelius lake house was purchased in 2013 for $2.8 million and is 30 minutes from the Hornets arena.

Michael Jordan is yet to find a buyer for both houses listed on the market, but the Hornets owner is in no hurry. With him attaining billionaire status, he can wait for as long as it takes to find the right buyer.

