Does NBA League Pass stream all games? Closer look at subscription, features, more

The NBA League Pass offers NBA fans a more comprehensive coverage of NBA games, as well as some offseason shows.

However, for Americans who will be subscribing to the league pass for the very first time, here is one fact you need to remember: the NBA League Pass will not stream all games scheduled for the day.

This is because of NBA's current "blackout policy," an agreement the league has with its national television broadcasters and each team's local TV broadcasters.

Nationally televised games, that is, games that are televised through the Turner (TNT and NBA TV) and Disney (ESPN and ABC) networks will not be seen on NBA League Pass.

That means if your team is scheduled for some national TV basketball, you should catch them either on TV or the aforementioned networks' respective streaming services.

Meanwhile, if your team is not on national TV but you happen to live in a metropolitan area they represent, you won't find their games on league pass as well. This means you can only catch them on their local broadcasters.

How to subscribe to NBA League Pass?

There are various subscription ways to access the NBA League Pass.

The first option is through its sports package where you can choose what to watch live from up to 40 games a week.

It also has a TV version, which you can subscribe through your local cable or satellite TV provider.

The difference between the sports package and the TV version is that in the TV version, the NBA has already pre-selected the games that will be aired live and the others that will be played on a same day delayed basis.

League Pass can also be accessed through NBA.com, and it is readily made available worldwide.

Speaking of worldwide, it also has an international version, in which people outside of the United States and Canada can watch all the games live or on-demand.

In recent years, the NBA League Pass, whether it is in the United States or the international versions, were made available on gaming consoles, too, like latest Microsoft XBox and Sony Playstation models.