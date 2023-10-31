Does trading for James Harden make LA Clippers 2023-24 title favorites? Closer look at Western Conference outfit's outlook after blockbuster trade

Finally, the Philadelphia 76ers were able to trade James Harden upon his request during the off-season after opting into his $35.6 million player option. This trade request was made public by the former league MVP in a promotional appearance in China after calling 76ers president Daryl Morey 'a liar'.

The Los Angeles Clippers agree to take the disgruntled player along with PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev for Nic Batum Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, KJ Martin and multiple picks.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Harden did not play for the Philadelphia 76ers this season, even if he was on the bench alongside his teammates during their home game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Through this trade, James Harden will now be joining forces with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook. Adding more depth to the team are Terance Mann, Ivica Zubac and Norman Powell. No doubt they are eyeing a championship title and Harden's arrival has bolstered the race even more.

For the past few seasons, the Los Angeles Clippers have been trying to get a point guard to compliment Leonard and George. With Westbrook around, they had that but the triple-double threat has a weakness in spreading the floor.

Having James Harden and a healthy roster will propel the Clippers to contest the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers for the best record in the NBA Western Conference.

It will be interesting to see how many games the Clippers' star players will play for the rest of the season before entering the playoffs.

While the addition of James Harden helps improve the team, they are still considered dark horses to win it all, and they need to stay healthy as the season progresses. Chemistry will still be an issue and Westbrook and Harden's run with the Houston Rockets did not even flourish.

James Harden blocks out Russell Westbrook on the LA Clippers depth chart

With the arrival of James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN depth charts were already updated and had him over Russell Westbrook for the starting position.

Rounding up the starting five are Terrance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac.

The Los Angeles Clippers have already played two games this season and won two of them against the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers.

Their next matchup will be a back-to-back matchup between the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers on October 31 to November 1. They will have a five-day rest before taking on the New York Knicks on November 6.