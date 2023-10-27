What happened to James Harden? Detailing reasons behind his absence from season opener

After a 10-day hiatus due to personal reasons, star guard James Harden made a surprise return to the Philadelphia 76ers’ practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, on Wednesday. However, Harden did not join the team for their season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday as he continued his ramp-up process.

The Sixers informed Harden that he would be better off remaining in Philly to work himself into game shape, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. As a result, the star guard did not travel with the team on their two-game road trip to start the season.

Harden is also set to miss Saturday’s road game against the Toronto Raptors. This means his first chance to make his season debut will come on Sunday at home against the Portland Trail Blazers.

James Harden intended to play in the Sixers’ season opener against Milwaukee

Per Chris Haynes, James Harden fully intended to join the Sixers on their road trip to Milwaukee, even after the team told him to stay back. Harden reportedly thought that the Sixers were just giving him a “suggestion” rather than a “mandate,” which led to a misunderstanding.

The star guard even attempted to board the team’s flight but was stopped by security. Harden was then told that he wasn’t permitted to join the team on their road trip.

Sixers general manager Elton Brand and coach Nick Nurse then clarified the situation to Harden, highlighting the workout plan that had been devised for him. The workout plan includes “monitoring his measurables and speed” with the team’s “tracking system.”

However, Harden was reportedly frustrated. He and his camp feel the Sixers view him as a potential distraction. So, they think that is the team’s true motive for asking him to stay in Philly.

Amid Harden’s absence from Philly’s road trip, Haynes added that the star guard has not wavered from his offseason trade request. However, the Sixers are still hopeful that the two sides can repair their relationship.

Harden, 34, averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.8 3-pointers per game on 44.1% shooting over 58 games last season.

