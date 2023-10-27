"The fu*ing GM in fu*ing Philly" - Kevin Garnett rips Daryl Morey for messing up James Harden trade talks 

Months after James Harden demanded a trade, he is still part of the Philadelphia 76ers roster for the opening week of the 2023-24 NBA season. With the mess going around the franchise, Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett put the blame on team president Daryl Morey for not doing anything about it.

In the season preview episode of "Ticket and The Truth" in Showtime Basketball, Garnett expressed his ire at Morey for prolonging this Harden situation and hoped that Joel Embiid will ask for his resignation.

"This could have been resolved a long time ago," Garnett said. "This is the bull**** of whatever dude name is – the f**king GM in f**king Philly. These are games. He could have done this in the summer. This could have been over. If I'm Joel Embiid ... man, I'm asking for Daryl Morey to be fired and get the f**k out.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I thought Elton Brand was the f**king GM. What the f**k going on?"

Joel Embiid is the reigning NBA MVP and at the prime of his powers. Having seen everything going on around him, Garnett assumes that the 7-foot center should be angry.

"Like, bro, if I am Embiid, I am livid," Garnett said. "Man, you should have got this problem out of here. He's the MVP, bro. He ain't in no championship talks, and he gonna have a goddamn extension, too."

Expand Tweet

Kevin Garnett hopes for a resolution between James Harden and Daryl Morey soon

As the new season is underway, Kevin Garnett emphasized that someone in the Sixers franchise should put their foot down and solve this situation soon. The 2004 NBA MVP stressed that he is tired of hearing about the James Harden saga still ongoing.

"(Embiid) sittin' there watchin' all this," Garnett said. "(Tyrese) Maxey watching all this. All those guys, man. The league watching this. So, you know, for good business, man, I hope the Sixers and James Harden come to some resolve and just get it over with. We don't want to sit back and watch all this s**t."

James Harden missed the Philadelphia 76ers' first game of the season against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday but has resumed practice after a 10-day absence. Last season, he averaged 21.0 points, 10.7 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

It has also been reported that the LA Clippers are the strongest suitor for Harden but the trade talks have died down.