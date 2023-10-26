"Embiid is cooked" - NBA fans react to Josh Okogie getting fined for flopping

Josh Okogie was the first player to get fined by the NBA for flopping this season. Fans quickly reacted to the news by trolling reigning MVP and Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid. The league introduced a new in-game flopping rule this season.

The NBA announced on Wednesday that it has fined Okogie $2,000 for flopping in the game against the Golden State Warriors. The incident happened with around three minutes left in the fourth quarter. Grayson Allen missed a wide-open 3-point shot in the corner.

Okogie boxed out Kevon Looney for the rebound, but he flopped and stumbled to the floor when the Warriors center lightly touched him in the back. If the referees called him for flopping on that play, Golden State would have been awarded with a technical free throw.

The game was close and went down to the wire, so a technical free throw at that point could have changed the outcome. The Phoenix Suns held on to get the 108-104 win over the Golden State Warriors. Josh Okogie was huge for the Suns in the victory, but he could have also cost them.

Fans on social media were quick to react to the news, with this fan coming after Joel Embiid, who is known for flopping:

"Embiid is cooked."

This fan took a shot at Chris Paul, who is also a known master of the art of flopping:

"CP3 might need to get a part time job come January."

One Warriors fan went after Austin Reaves of the LA Lakers:

"Good now give Reaves one."

Of course, LeBron James was not safe:

"Lebron will lose all of his earnings."

This fan called out the NBA and the officials for not calling it in-game:

"Was it called in the game? It's useless to fine them if you aren't going to punish it in the game."

Josh Okogie unsung hero in Phoenix Suns' season opener win

Josh Okogie of the Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker led the way for the Phoenix Suns in their 108-104 win over the Golden State Warriors on opening night. Booker finished with 32 points, six rebounds and eight assists, while Kevin Durant had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

However, it was Josh Okogie who was the Suns' unsung hero in their four-point victory. Okogie had 17 points and five rebounds while hitting a dagger 3-point shot that prevented the Warriors from having any momentum down the stretch.

The 25-year-old swingman will have a huge role to play for Phoenix this season. With Bradley Beal already out with a back injury, the Suns will need him to be aggressive on the offensive end to help Booker and Durant.

