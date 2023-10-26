James Harden Trade Rumors: Clippers freeze on pursuit of Sixers' superstar at beginning of 2023-24 NBA season

The LA Clippers have reportedly paused their pursuit for All-Star guard James Harden, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Clippers have pursued Harden for quite some time, but the two parties haven't had any progress in regards to the All-Star's future.

Woj did not say whether or not Los Angeles will cease making offers to the Sixers, but it appears like the organization will have to evaluate what they have now. The ten-time All-Star is currently in Houston rather than with the squad. According to sources, the player is taking care of his mother, who is said to be ill at the time.

"I’m told that, with the start of the season now, at least for the foreseeable future, the Clippers are stepping back from these trade talks about James Harden," Wojnarowski said. "They are essentially pausing them. They have talked with Philadelphia for months about a trade, they’ve made their best offer for Harden, and they are now gonna start their season and see what this team looks like with a healthy Kawhi Leonard, a healthy Paul George."

"Now, the Clippers may revisit this at some point," he continued. "But they know they’re the only bidder for Harden, they’re the only team that’s made a serious offer, they don’t wanna bid against themselves, and again, while they may revisit this later in the season, I think the Sixers have to wonder: 'Have we already gotten the best offer we’re gonna get for [James] Harden? Especially as the games start to peel off the calendar, if you’re the Clippers, why offer more when there’s fewer and fewer games that James [Harden] can play for you?'"

The Clippers are still hopeful that they land the star shooting guard. By the looks of it, if either Paul George or Kawhi Leonard gets injured, the team might get back to Philly and inquire about Harden again.

Doc Rivers believes the All-Star snub changed James Harden

Last season, James Harden had a great season with the Sixers. He averaged 21.0 points and 10.7 assists for the team. Despite his stellar outing, he wasn't named an All-Star for the first time in ten years. His former coach, Doc Rivers speculates that being snubbed as an All-Star is what changed his demeanor.

"When playing right, I tell everyone to go back to the first half of last year where he gave himself to the team," Rivers said. "We were the best team in the NBA for a 10-20 game stretch, and obviously we have Joel, Tyrese, and Tobias, but we were because James was being a point guard. It’s funny; a coach called me and said, ‘I never thought anyone could get him to do that.’ And he did! For a short term. If you could keep him in that and not want to chase numbers — the thirst of scoring — then you have a terrific player."

Harden is still a great player. However, his attitude has damaged his reputation and is the reason why most organizations are hesitant to go after him.

