Dominican Republic vs Puerto Rico Preview: Prediction, odds and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023.

Dominican Republic vs Puerto Rico is one of the most intriguing matchups in the second round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. It will be a battle between two teams very familiar with each other as they have battled numerous times during regional cups, tournaments and qualifying.

The game tips off at 8am ET from Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, The Philippines. Both teams are familiar with the arena as they played group stage games there.

The game can be streamed on ESPN+ and Courtside 1891.

Dominican Republic vs Puerto Rico game preview

The DR went undefeated in their first games by playing tough defense and allowing Karl-Anthony Towns to operate as a point forward. The Minnesota Timberwolves star has been aggressive shooting from deep, attacking the rim and even distributing to other teammates.

Towns is averaging 19.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game and carried his team in the second and third games when he put up 24 and 26 points respectively.

Puerto Rico will have a hard time slowing the player down. They do not have someone who can match up defensively and will have to use a team effort. They will also have their hands full with the DR’s other NBA player Lester Quinones.

It will be a clash of styles. Puerto Rico’s two wins came when they eclipse 100 points and played a much faster paced game. The DR has not had a single game go into the 90’s yet in this tournament.

If Puerto Rico can speed up the DR, they will have a chance to pull off the upset. Otherwise, the DR could dominate in a slower, half court setting.

Game Odds

Spread: Dominican Republic (-10.5)

Dominican Republic (-10.5) Total (O/U): 172

172 Moneyline: Dominican Republic (-500) vs Puerto Rico (+380)

Game prediction

It should be a tough and impassioned battle given the geographical rivalry between the two nations.

Towns should carry his country to the win. He is a great talent and will take advantage of Puerto Rico’s poor defense. The DR will be able to control the pace and play their style. Their tough defense should keep Puerto Rico’s offense in check.

It will be a hard win, but the DR should stay unbeaten behind Towns. The game may skew towards the under.

Prediction: Dominican Republic 89 - Puerto Rico 78

