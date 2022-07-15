“You’d have to gut a little bit of the house to bring in the chandelier” - Colin Cowherd says Donovan Mitchell joining the Knicks wouldn’t make basketball sense, compares it to the Carmelo Anthony deal

For the New York Knicks, the idea of trading for Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is becoming one of the top offseason topics. While some fans want the move to happen, analyst Colin Cowherd believes it does not make any basketball sense.

New York has been one of the more active teams during the offseason. Still, its additions do not feel like enough for fans to buy the Knicks as a contender.

If the team is going to cement itself as one of the NBA's elite teams, another move is likely required. There have been talks about Mitchell going to the Knicks since before his extension.

After the other moves the Jazz have made this offseason, trading away Mitchell seems possible. Since there is a belief that the Knicks are still interested, it appears that everything is coming together.

Cowherd believes that a trade for Mitchell does not make sense for New York. On "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Cowherd said:

"They just acquired Jalen Brunson. That would give the Knicks two small, ball-centric guards who don't play defense. It doesn't make any basketball sense, but it'd be a great headline. I know, I know. New Yorkers are saying, "Colin, come on, man, he's from New York."

"Westbrook's from LA; he's never been worse. That doesn't matter. Nobody cares where you're from."

Mitchell was born in the New York, and his homecoming is an exciting story. Still, Cowherd is correct that a feel-good story does not always mean it will be successful.

Knicks fans are too familiar with this situation, as they have been with another star player before.

New York Knicks' situation with Donovan Mitchell is similar to that of Carmelo Anthony

Hometown hero Carmelo Anthony once played for New York, but did not find success.

Carmelo Anthony is a New York native and played college basketball in the state. Colin Cowherd believes that Donovan Mitchell's homecoming could end similar to Anthony's, saying:

"It would feel like the Carmelo Anthony deal a little bit. You'd have to gut a little bit of the roster and a little bit of the house to bring in the chandelier, right. You'd have to get rid of some of your draft picks. You'd have to get rid of maybe an RJ Barrett, but it would make you more relevant."

Given everything the Knicks would need to give up to acquire Mitchell, depth could become an issue again. Mitchell and Anthony are close enough that they may have already discussed the topic.

As great of an idea as another New York homecoming may be, Cowherd may be right about the risk for the Knicks.

