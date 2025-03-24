Donovan Mitchell's bold proposal to $5,150,000,000 NFL team after stunning dimes 

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers have been on an absolute tear this season – so much so that Mitchell is even proposing challenges beyond basketball to keep himself entertained.

After throwing a terrific pass to Max Strus at the corner against the Utah Jazz, Mitchell teased a link-up with the Cleveland Browns, offering to be their quarterback for the upcoming NFL season.

The Browns, valued at $5,150,000,000, failed to qualify for the Playoffs and have been rumored to be on the lookout for a quarterback upgrade heading into the 2025 season. Donovan Mitchell's offer may have been a joke, but under the circumstances, it isn't as wild as it normally would have been for the Browns to consider.

Mitchell's dime to Strus would not look out of place on a football pitch, and with experience as a multi-sport athlete in the past, surely this is a man to consider for the Browns. There wouldn't be much hassle in relocating him either. Sign him up!

Donovan Mitchell played both basketball and baseball at the high school level

While Mitchell's experience in translating skills to the NFL fields may just be limited to throwing incredible dimes with a sniper's precision, his natural talent for other sports is to be appreciated.

The All-Star guard was a baseball prospect too, up until high school levels, when an injury ended his career – diverting him solely to the basketball pathway.

Being a Michael Jordan fan, who opted to wear #45 in honor of Jordan's return from retirement, is it possible that if the Cavaliers attain success, their star guard could chase the thrill of other sports?

Donovan Mitchell at the 2023 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game - Source: Getty

Akin to Michael Jordan, Mitchell also has links to baseball. And if the Browns continue to face a quarterback crisis, maybe that's an option too. As a gifted athlete, Donovan Mitchell would certainly back himself to thrive outside of basketball. It would certainly be interesting to see a reality where he does try his luck at another sport.

Among the various multi-sport prodigies to then shine on the NBA stage, Donovan Mitchell might be one of the most intriguing prospects. There probably is an alternative reality where the star calls another great sporting arena at Cleveland home and cleats up for the Browns at the Super Bowl.

