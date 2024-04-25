Jordyn Woods, Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend, reshared a video on her Instagram story that featured her revealing a disheartening incident amid online trolling. Woods appeared on 'Recipe For Change' by SpringHill and shared her first experience regarding hateful comments about her appearance.

"I remember when I was twelve," Woods said, "it was when I saw the first hateful comment about myself and the way I looked. So for me, I was in a paparazzi photo with one of my childhood friends and we're walking at the Grove or something, and I don't want to say what the comments were but they were really messed up."

"And me being twelve, not even knowing the concept of paparazzi photo, looking on Daily Mail, looking at the comments, I was like 'You guys are talking about a twelve-year-old child' and like that to me, hurt."

"But as I got older, I dealt with it and I grew with it and it made me so much more confident. But I can't say that every day, I'm like, not affected by comments. Some days are not my day, don't look at the comments."

Towns' girlfriend is an American TV personality, model and businesswoman. She rose to fame after appearing on the reality television shows "Life of Kylie" and "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." She has over 12 million followers on her Instagram. She frequently posts photos with her boyfriend on the platform.

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns' relationship

Karl-Anthony Towns was introduced to Jordyn Woods by mutual friends. The two were close friends before they started dating in May 2020. They went public with their relationship in September of the same year and have been together since.

Woods claims the key to their almost four-year relationship is "friendship and trust."

“We were really good friends before we started dating, Woods told PEOPLE, "and COVID gave us that free time in our life to really get to know each other because a lot of people don't really get to know each other and they go into this relationship.”

“So, we've been through a lot together, We've seen each other at all different ways, times, phases, so I think we have a very strong foundation.”

Woods is often spotted in the Minnesota Timberwolves games, cheering on Towns. She was most recently present in the Timberwolves Game 2 of the first round of the 2023-23 playoffs against the Phoenix Suns. The Timberwolves won that matchup to lead the series 2-0.

