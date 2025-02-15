Drake highlights Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s first signature shoe as Converse enters new era

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might just be the happiest man in the NBA, as we head into the league's All-Star weekend. The Canadian guard is leading the NBA's MVP ladder, has his team sitting with the best record in the league and introduced his first signature shoe with Converse —the Shai 001— on Friday, which shall be debuted at the All-Star Game in San Francisco on Sunday.

With Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance fresh in mind and Drake's popularity at a possible all-time low, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might have taken over as America's favorite Canadian and the hip-hop artist seems to approve of the change of tide, celebrating SGA's success on his Instagram.

The duo have linked up in the past, with their Canadian connection, and have maintained a friendship off the court. Therefore, it was no surprise to see Drake give Shai a shoutout on the launch of the Shai 001s, which marks a significant event in Canadian hoops culture.

Drake sharing SLAM magazine's latest issue featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on his Instagram story - Source: Instagram

The hip-hop star shared Shai's Instagram post from Friday which celebrated the launch of his first signature shoe with Converse, and contained the latest cover of SLAM magazine that declared SGA as "the most influential."

The OKC Thunder star has established himself as one of the most fashionable NBA stars out there, even stealing the limelight at events such as the MET Gala in the past. SLAM magazine's claim that this is in fact "Generation Shai" may not be an overestimation of his impact beyond the court despite playing in a small market.

Converse, once the biggest name in basketball, with the likes of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird jointly representing them as they made waves with the 'Weapon' range of sneakers, had moved to the shadows of the NBA shoe game in recent times.

However, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and shoutouts from Drake, they may be in for a return to prominence and this could be the beginning of a new era for the iconic brand, headlined by a potential NBA MVP.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has previously been called the "future of the NBA" by Drake

SGA is the franchise player for one of the most promising teams in the NBA while also leading what might just be Canada's best generation of NBA prospects yet.

Despite the pressure that comes with being placed as the hope for both the franchise and his nation, the guard has delivered consistently with his sleek, shifty brand of basketball.

There may have been doubters, but Drake never has been one, having been all-in on SGA's potential from way back. Despite the worst stretch of his professional career, the Canadian artist is likely to celebrate SGA's success as a personal win for himself and Canada.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander representing Converse at the 2024 All-Star Weekend - Source: Getty

Drake made his public announcement when he anointed the Thunder guard as the "future of the NBA" while he was performing in Oklahoma City in March 2024. The rapper also spoke about their shared love for the "six" in what many see as a possible attempt to recruit the guard back to his hometown for some part of his basketball journey.

For now, the OKC guard is in the thick of a wide-open championship window with a young, talented roster that is way ahead of schedule in their ascension to the top of the Western Conference standings. Will SGA be able to claim the silverware and add more sheen to what already looks like one of the most successful seasons across the board by an individual player?

