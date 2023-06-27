The king of Toronto Drake aka Champagne Papi is already shouting out the newest member of the Toronto Raptors. Gradey Dick was selected by the Raptors with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 draft.

The famous rapper took to his popular Instagram page to give a shoutout to the rookie. He posted a picture of Dick holding up his new Raptors jersey. The jersey showed his last name ‘Dick’ with the jersey number of ‘1’. Drake offered a humorous caption to the post,

“How good girls flex their body count,” Drake wrote in the caption.

The joke will surely be the first of many that Dick hears during his NBA career. His name lends itself to plenty of wordplay.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Drake just posted Gradey Dick on his IG Drake just posted Gradey Dick on his IG https://t.co/oLmWkcKccC

Gradey Dick’s scouting report

Dick was a five-star recruit out of Wichita, Kansas. He was Gatorade National Player of the Year and a McDonald’s All-American.

He played college basketball at the University of Kansas, averaging 14.1 points per game in his only season. Dick showcased his shooting prowess, hitting 40.3% of his three-point attempts, and demonstrated his basketball IQ and versatility on both ends of the court.

He also hustles on both ends and gives full effort to make up for any lack of speed. He struggles sometimes to blow by defenders when he is driving to the rim.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 204 lbs, he moves well off the ball, possesses excellent shot mechanics, and contributes through cutting and operating in different offensive areas.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA



The 11-13 range has three-straight great fits. Imagine P&R and DHOs with Wagner/Carter in Orlando, Chet in OKC, Gradey Dick's shooting ability is his calling card but he can offer much more on offense with his athletic cutting, rebounding, and playmaking feel.The 11-13 range has three-straight great fits. Imagine P&R and DHOs with Wagner/Carter in Orlando, Chet in OKC, Barnes in Toronto. Gradey Dick's shooting ability is his calling card but he can offer much more on offense with his athletic cutting, rebounding, and playmaking feel.The 11-13 range has three-straight great fits. Imagine P&R and DHOs with Wagner/Carter in Orlando, Chet in OKC, Barnes in Toronto. https://t.co/CJ09Yq66ZR

Dick can also act as a playmaker. He can be an effective and smart passer while handling the ball.

He should fit in nicely with the athletic Raptors lineup. He can be a great contributor and scorer off the bench. He should be able to play alongside the Raptors' budding young players like Scottie Barnes.

It will be interesting to see how the team changes this offseason. If Fred VanVleet leaves in free agency, the Raptors could move toward a younger roster. They may also try and trade their star Pascal Siakam.

