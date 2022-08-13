“Draymond has become what he most despises” - NBA analyst can’t believe Draymond Green called 10x All-Star a better scorer than Kevin Durant, says Draymond doesn’t believe it himself

Draymond Green has come under fire for his hot take on prime Carmelo Anthony being a better shooter than prime Kevin Durant. While the Golden State Warriors forward chose Melo, the bulk of the basketball community is finding his take difficult to digest.

On Fox's "First Things First," analyst Nick Wright took a dig at Green's "new media" while calling him out for his hypocrisy. He said the four-time NBA champion is becoming what he despises with his inauthentic and inconsistent takes.

"To be fair to Draymond, maybe Melo in his 16 minutes of game for the Lakers changed his opinion of him," Wright said. "Or maybe new media is falling into so many of the pitfalls old media deals with. I'm not here to say Draymond Green (the face of new media) can't keep his takes together, because he doesn't necessarily believe what he's saying.

"He's just trying to create content. What I'm saying is – actually, that's exactly what I'm saying. What I'm saying is, Draymond has become what he most despises. The inauthentic, inconsistent taker, just giving takes for the sake of takes. I've heard him call Kevin Durant the greatest scorer ever, and now he says he's not as good as Carmelo.

"It's just a bad take that Draymond doesn't even believe in."

Draymond Green believes that Carmelo Anthony in his prime is a better shooter than Kevin Durant

On his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year made a hot take that has caused a social media frenzy. While few seem to support his take, many strongly disagree with the four-time All-Star.

Green was asked by the producer who he thought was the better shooter between Carmelo Anthony in his prime and Kevin Durant in his prime. He went into detail as to why he thought it was Anthony, recalling an encounter he had with the LA Lakers forward.

"Wow! I'm going to go with Melo," Green responded. "But that's a pickle for real. Can you go wrong with either one? I don't think so."

While Green has yet to respond to any of the reactions, which is highly unlike him, neither Anthony nor KD have reacted to his comments.

