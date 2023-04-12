The LA Lakers have been on an absolute roller coaster ride this season. Many predicted that the Lakers would miss the playoffs after starting the season 0-5. However, they were able to pull out a massive overtime win last night to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

The win wasn't easy for the Lakers. Despite the fact that both Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels were sidelined, the Lakers fell behind early. Fortunately for the franchise, they were able to get it together and secure an overtime win.

After the game, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green gave guard Dennis Schroder and coach Darvin Ham credit for the victory. He spoke on a recent episode of "The Draymond Green Show," shedding light on Schroder's recent success:

“Tonight he was huge, he was huge. He made every big shot, he made big buckets, he guarded extremely well. You have to give a lot of credit to Dennis Schroder for what he did. Yeah LeBron was great, Bron had 30, 11, and 6, AD made some huge plays down the stretch defensively and offensively.

"But Dennis Schröder was the reason that the Lakers was able to pull that game out. So I give a lot of credit to Schroder, I give a lot of credit to D Ham for seeing and knowing and understanding and trusting your gut and knowing that this guy will eventually be able to help our team on a night where D'Angelo Russell struggled."

The LA Lakers' win over the Minnesota Timberwolves

With Tuesday's win, the LA Lakers found themselves locked into the playoffs. There were, however, plenty of low points for the team throughout the play-in game. After going down early, the team had to fight its way back.

Despite the herculean effort, it's hard to ignore the disappointing play of D'Angelo Russell. Through 24 minutes played, he managed to score just 2 points. Although he was able to facilitate and contribute eight assists, he simply struggled from the floor.

After the game, Darvin Ham spoke to media members to discuss his play and what needs to change going forward:

“I have all the confidence in the world in D-Lo. We’re going to need him on this run that we plan to make. Starting with Game 1 at Memphis. You just got to be able to snap back and bounce back. It’s a long season. Some nights, it’s not going to be your night.

"Again, that’s why you try to fortify your roster with multiple players who are capable of, once you call their number, they’re able to not just go out there and gobble up minutes, but get minutes and play at a high level."

With the LA Lakers' Game 1 showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies right around the corner, only time will tell whether or not Russell will be able to bounce back.

