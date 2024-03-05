Draymond Green enjoys luxurious birthday getaway at $301 billion worth resort with wife Hazel Renee

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green enjoyed a luxurious birthday getaway with his wife Hazel Renee at the Forbes-listed 5-star resort, the Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay, California. The hotel is owned by Anbang Insurance Group which is valued at $301 billion.

Hazel took to Instagram to share snaps of their time on her story along with a snap of Green with rose petals spelling out 'Happy B-Day' for the four-time NBA champion.

"Caught the sunrise and sunset with my birthday boy 🥰," Renee Captioned.

Hazel Renee's Instagram story

"I love you mucho grande papi," Renee captioned. "Hope your day was as amazing as you amor."

Hazel Renee's Instagram story featuring Draymond Green and rose petals spelling 'Happy B-Day'

The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay is a 30-minute drive from San Francisco International Airport and is a great location for a relaxing staycation. Perched on a cliff, the resort features gorgeous views of the Pacific Ocean along with delicious food and impressive, well-appointed guest rooms.

It was a much-needed getaway for Draymond Green as he turned 34 years old on Monday (March 4). Previously, Green and the Golden State Warriors suffered a dominating loss against the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

In the match that concluded with a 52-point difference with a final tally of 140-88, Green recorded six points, four rebounds, and two assists. Hopefully Green has rejuvenated himself to get back on stride and help in the Warriors' quest for a spot in the playoffs.

Draymond Green and wife Hazel Renee's birthday celebrations evoke NBA fans' warmth: "Most beautiful post"

Along with their dreamy birthday getaway, Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee took to Instagram to wish the four-time NBA All-Star on the occasion of his 34th birthday. She shared photos of Green with her and their children Draymond Jr, Olive, and Cash.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY Amor @money23green. Wishing You Another Amazing Trip Around The Sun Husband!! WE LOVE YOU SOOO MUCH🥰 And in case you are wondering…YOU are the BEST thing that ever happened to me!! YOU are the BETTER! ❤️," Hazel captioned the post.

The post and their celebration invoked 'Couple goals' feels and the NBA fans were all for it with reactions and praise for their family, along with birthday greetings for Green.

"If this isn't the most beautiful post I've seen today! Couple goals. Period." A fan commented.

Fan comments on Renee's birthday post for Draymond on Instagram

The Warriors guard replied to the post thanking his wife for the lovely gesture.

"Thank you my love! 💚💚💚 you be them little’s for me mi amor," Green commented.

Draymond Green's reply

Soon after completing his 34th trip around the sun, Draymond Green will gear up to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.