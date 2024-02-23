Draymond jives to Flo Rida's "Good feeling" days after claiming he might lose his "fire"

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was seen jiving to Flo Rida's "Good Feeling" after the Warriors beat the short-handed LA Lakers on Thursday. Green seemed in great spirits after the much-needed win.

Expand Tweet

This comes days after Green appeared on Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan's podcast, "Dinner's with DeMar," in which they discussed the importance of mental health. In the podcast, Draymond Green said that he was worried about losing his fire if he had therapy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I worry about it in a sense sometimes of like losing my fire because my fire that I have, that I play with, is like an elite skill, and so when I look at things like therapy, I'm like no that's going to make me channel that or you know pull back there even more now.

"But I do struggle like with the whole thought of losing my fire and like that drive, and that thing pushes me in the nastiness like that's been a key driver in my career, and I worry about losing that."

Watch the episode here (Skip to 38:20 for Draymond speaking about his fire):

Draymond Green found solace in therapy during his suspension

Speaking to reporters, Draymond Green said that he embraced the counseling provided to him during his indefinite suspension from the NBA. Green explained that he felt therapy offered him valuable insights into how to manage his emotions and actions better.

Expand Tweet

Post counseling, the Warriors star conveyed a strong intention to remain true to the player he has always been. However, he aims to avoid the antics that he acknowledged led to his suspension.

Draymond Green's drive and determination that led him to become a four-time NBA All-Star remains intact. Since his return to the court, he has been diligently contributing to the Warriors' efforts. Notably, this period has seen the team's performance surge, going on an impressive 8-2 record.

“I still have to come back and play the game the way I know how to play the game and be the best me I can be to help give my team a chance to win," Green told reporters in January.

Green's counseling wasn't aimed at dramatically changing him. Instead, it focused on equipping him with strategies to better prepare for and remain aware during challenging situations.

With support from the Warriors and the NBA, Green is confident he now possesses the tools necessary to address and manage issues that have troubled him previously.