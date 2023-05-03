Draymond Green doesn't have a problem with Jordan Poole's late 3 against Lakers

Draymond Green and his Golden State Warriors are facing another 1-0 series defict. They lost Game 1 against the LA Lakers on Tuesday night at home and will have to regain homecourt advantage to win the series.

The Warriors ended up losing by five points, 117-112. However, they had a chance to tie the game with 9.1 seconds left in it. Jordan Poole took a 27-foot three-point shot for the tie, but it did not go in.

The Warriors guard was criticized by both fans and analysts for this shot. However, Draymond Green doesn't have a problem with it. While he understands that the Warriors could have done a better job in the end, he believes that Poole got a good look.

Draymond Green believes in Jordan Poole and his shot-making abilities

With 21 points, Jordan Poole was the best scorer off the bench in Game 1 against the LA Lakers. The 6-foot-4 guard was 7-for-15 from the field and 6-for-11 from long range, which is why giving him the ball at the end was the right thing to do.

While the Golden State Warriors would have liked to get a shot off by either Steph Curry or Klay Thompson, the truth is that Poole was more efficient than either of them. However, he took a deep shot from way beyond the arc, which is why he was criticized.

(Via Draymond Green didn’t have a problem with Jordan Poole’s late 3(Via @TheVolumeSports Draymond Green didn’t have a problem with Jordan Poole’s late 3 (Via @TheVolumeSports) https://t.co/Y4SffEjBEX

Draymond Green came to Poole's defense after Game 1. Here is what the defensive specialist said on his podcast:

"Quite frankly, I like the shot," Green said regarding the three-point attempt. "Jordan can shoot the ball and he got a good look at it."

The Warriors veteran admitted that Golden State could have done a better job in the end. But the shot wasn't bad and wasn't the reason why the Warriors lost.

"Yes, you want to take a couple of steps in and get an even closer three, but Jordan taking that three is not why we lost that game."

Poole was very efficient and led the bench in scoring (Image via Getty Images)

Draymond Green also pointed out how efficient Poole was before his final shot of the game. The backup guard converted 60% of his long-range shots before his game-tying attempt, which was quite impressive.

"Prior to that three, he was 6-for-10. You got a guy 6-for-10 that you know can shoot the piss out of a ball and you get an open three, you live with it," Green added.

This is the second time the Warriors have lost a close Game 1 in the 2023 NBA playoffs. However, they'll have a chance to bounce back and tie the series on Thursday night.

