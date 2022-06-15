"‘Duke, I can get the ball whenever I want and do whatever I want with it'" - Grant Hill recalls Michael Jordan's legendary trash talk against him during practice

Michael Jordan’s trash-talking became one of the biggest weapons of his career. He indulged in it every time he played basketball. Over the years, former NBA players, coaches and even fans have had their own favorite Jordan trash-talking stories to tell.

Hall of Famer Grant Hill, who appeared on "The Herd" podcast, recalled the time he played first against “His Airness.” It was in the summer of 1992 when the “Dream Team” was formed to bring basketball glory back to the United States.

Hill, whose main task was to shadow Jordan, remembered that day like it happened yesterday. He said:

“I guarded Michael. It’s funny. The first time I come out, I’m trying to deny him the ball and Michael says, ‘Duke, I can get the ball whenever I want and do whatever I want with it.’ He was probably right.”

Jordan called Grant Hill “Duke” because, at that time, the latter was still playing for the Blue Devils under legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski. Duke was coming off back-to-back NCAA titles, which was why Coach “K” wanted to test his college star’s skills against the NBA’s best players.

27 years ago today, the Pistons drafted Grant Hill with the 3rd pick in the 94 Draft. All-Star Starter as a RookieAll-NBA next 5 seasonsHad 11 surgeries & still managed to play 19 seasons!! https://t.co/nWEhkCaYWl

Michael Jordan was also in the midst of a three-peat run when the “Dream Team” was formed. He previously led the Chicago Bulls past Magic Johnson and the Lakers in 1991 before beating Clyde Drexler’s Portland Trail Blazers in 1992.

Grant Hill and select college players such as Chris Webber, Jamal Mashburn and Penny Hardaway would more than hold their own in practice. The hastily formed NCAA superstars stunned everyone when they beat Michael Jordan and the “Dream Team.”

We know what happened next. Bobby Hurley, Chris Webber, Grant Hill, Penny Hardaway, Allan Houston & Eric Montross beat the Dream Team 62-54 as college players.We know what happened next.

Hill and Jordan’s battles in practice were a prelude to a brief rivalry in the NBA. They played against each other 15 times, with MJ winning 12 of those games.

While playing for the Detroit Pistons and then with the Orlando Magic, “G-Money” averaged 19.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists against Jordan.

Grant Hill could have been the face of the NBA after Michael Jordan

If not for a myriad of injuries, Grant Hill could have been the heir to Michael Jordan. [Photo: Hoopshype]

Before injuries ravaged his body, Grant Hill had the basketball world under his feet. He was an All-Star in his rookie year and an All-NBA selection five times early in his career. Hill was also the franchise player of the Detroit Pistons, Michael Jordan’s nemesis before in the late ‘90s.

The former Duke star had the vision of Magic Johnson and the scoring exploits of an elite scorer. He played almost like LeBron James before the Akron, Ohio native arrived in the summer of 2003. Hill was a consistent triple-double threat and played the game the right way.

Was only behind the Big O, Larry Bird & LeBron for most PTS, REB, AST after 6 seasons? Did you know Grant Hill...Was the leading All-Star vote-getter his 1st 2 seasons in the NBA (over MJ & Shaq)?Was 3rd in MVP votes during his 3rd season?Was only behind the Big O, Larry Bird & LeBron for most PTS, REB, AST after 6 seasons? https://t.co/KHiwAnFi3f

Like Michael Jordan, he also had the endorsements to back up his NBA royalty.

He led the NBA in All-Star votes in his first two seasons over Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Basketball fans loved him, and they couldn't get enough of "Mr. Nice" before injuries ruined his stardom.

Grant Hill is one of the biggest what-ifs in basketball history. Had he not been saddled with gruesome ankle injuries, the NBA landscape back in the ‘90s and early 2000s could have been so different.

