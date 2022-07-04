Dwight Howard, Montrezl Harrell and more: 5 players the Charlotte Hornets can target with their mid-level exception

The Charlotte Hornets have only peeked at a playoff chance over the last two seasons. They did not make it past the play-in tournament in both editions.

The arrival of LaMelo Ball gave the Michael Jordan-owned franchise hope, but it seems roster strength is still lacking in certain areas. While Ball has evidently improved the team’s offense, defense needs a lot of improvement if the Hornets are to have a realistic chance.

The Hornets have room to add a valuable player to their roster, via their $10.4 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception. While championship contending teams, sometimes, use this exception to add a valuable piece to their rotation, the Hornets might need to use it to fill some gaping holes.

Dwight Howard of the LA Lakers can certainly help strengthen the Charlotte Hornets’ presence in the paint, given his size and experience. He played 60 games for the Lakers in the previous season, averaging 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds – clocking fewer minutes than Mason Plumlee. The Hornets’ starting center has not been up to the mark, which makes this move really beneficial for the Hornets.

A young team like the Charlotte Hornets plays with a lot of energy, and Montrezl Harrell is a player who fits that bill. He joined the Hornets mid-way through last season and played 25 games for the franchise. He averaged 11.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and two assists. Although Harrell is facing some problems off the court, he helped the Hornets get some crucial wins as the season wrapped up, and he can continue doing so.

The Charlotte Hornets are clearly in need of an upgrade to their center. Given the playmakers on their roster, Hassan Whiteside could certainly do some damage. After being traded from the Portland Trail Blazers, Whiteside became a bench player with the Sacramento Kings and the Utah Jazz. But a player of his caliber could do more, if he’s given more minutes. Whiteside’s size can help improve the Hornets’ defense as well, making him a strong prospect this summer.

Indiana Pacers’ T.J. Warren was lining up for a strong 2020-21 season after outdoing himself in the 2020 bubble. But that momentum was short-lived due to an injury to his left foot, and he’s been out since then. However, the possibility of his return has some teams excited. Warren can score in bunches and is a good floor spacer. Playing alongside a creative passer in LaMelo Ball can ease his comeback. Warren has proven to be an effective defender as well, giving the Hornets all the more reason to pursue the forward.

The Charlotte Hornets could look to add some experience to their roster

The Hornets are predominantly a young squad. They have strived with that energy. But having come close and lost out on a playoff spot for the last two consecutive seasons means some tweaks could be made to their roster.

Atlanta Hawks’ Lou Williams seems like a viable option, given his experience in the NBA. Williams played 56 games last season, averaging 6.3 points. Given the acquisition of Dejounte Murray, the chances of Williams being used effectively have further decreased.

The 35-year-old veteran could be a solid back-up point guard for Ball, while sharing all his expertise with the future star. Lou Williams could also come in handy for the Hornets in must-win situations, adding more depth to their roster.

