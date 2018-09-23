Dwyane Wade's 5 Best Games as Member of Miami Heat

Dwayne Wade

For a man riding a career average of 22.5 points per game and 5.5 assists per game, D Wade has always been regarded as the most underrated scoring point guard in the league. His offensive prowess meshed with the lethal defensive skillset made him of the most feared two-way guards across the league.

Dwyane Wade has announced he's coming back for "One Last Dance" with the Miami Heat in the upcoming season. He has been the face of the franchise for too long a period to forget.

He brought the organisation its first NBA title, and he pretty much did that single-handedly despite having Shaq by his side. A 12-time NBA All-Star and 3-time NBA Champion, Wade has cemented his legacy as the best to ever don a Heat jersey.

Throughout his 14 seasons with Miami, he gave us highlight reels to cherish for a lifetime. I have tried to compile the best five amongst the heap that very well define MV3's resolve and will.

While going through the following slides, you might find some of your favourite plays missing, so don't take it to heart. This is my personal collection of the moments I found the most impactful, just like you could have your own.

So, let's get to it.

#5 April 12, 2009: Miami Heat vs New York Knicks

Wade was flat-out unstoppable in the game.

Stat line: 55 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 block

Dwyane Wade's most dominating offensive showing came against the New York Knicks.

With playoff positioning on the line, Wade drilled the Knicks for a career-high 55 points, while shooting 19-for-30 from the field, 6-of-12 from three-point range and 11-for-13 from the line.

Wade started quickly and had 27 at halftime. He had 50 points after three quarters, which, incredibly, was three points more than the rest of his teammates had scored combined.

There has always been little doubt over the fact that if coach Erik Spoelstra wouldn't have pulled him out with 1:06 left in the game, Wade would have set Miami’s franchise record for points in a game(Glenn Rice, 56 points).

“Actually, I wasn’t aware of it, really didn’t care for it,” Wade said of the record. “This was about clinching a playoff berth tonight.”

