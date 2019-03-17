Dwyane Wade's One Last Dance: How it all transpired for the 3-time NBA Champion

Who would have thought that a young man coming from Chicago, Illinois would become a 3-time NBA Champion,13-time All-Star, and moreover, would take home a fairly long list of achievements spanning over a 16-year-long career!

Dwyane Wade was selected as the 5th overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat and has since played for Miami 15 of his 16 seasons. The 37-year-old shooting guard expressed his desire to retire post the 2018-19 season in September last year.

The 2004-05 season was a breakthrough campaign for Wade, as he averaged 24.1 points, 6.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds in just his sophomore year. When Miami went to the Eastern Conference Finals, Wade managed to score 40 and 36 points in the 2nd and 3rd game respectively.

However, the year 2006 turned out to be a championship year for Miami and Wade was honoured with the Finals MVP award. He has consistently proven why he is the Heat's leading scorer, is currently their all-time assist leader as well. He also has his name carved on the 2010 All-Star Game MVP trophy.

Discussing Wade's career without the Big 3 era just doesn't feel right.

Dwyane Wade re-signed with Miami Heat, along with the entry of LeBron James and Chris Bosh in 2010, followed by the signing of veteran long-range shooter Ray Allen in 2012. This uber talented squad kicked off the franchise's back-to-back championships streak (2011-12, 2012-13) and Wade ended up having 3 championship rings eventually.

Post the Big 3 era, Wade left the Heat in 2016 to join Chicago Bulls closely followed by him joining the Cleveland Cavaliers the following year in what was a much-awaited reunion with LeBron James. Things did not turn out well for D-Wade coming off the bench and he was eventually traded back to Miami in February of 2018.

The 2018-19 season is going to be the last season for the man being talked about. He is averaging 14.1 points and 4.2 assists per game this season. Wade has had his highlight moments en route to a Hall of Fame career path.

One of the much talked about moments of this season is his one footed 3-pointer game-winner to beat the buzzer against the Golden State Warriors on 2nd of February, which lifted the Heat to a 126-125 win, reminding the fans he is not done yet.

With the Miami Heat currently occupying the final playoff seed in the Eastern Conference, one can only hope that Wade gets to participate in the postseason this year. That would be the least that the franchise can do to send-off probably their greatest player in NBA history.

