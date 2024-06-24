Dwyane Wade shares adorable video of his daughter Kaavia James' recital dance, 'goddad' Udonis Haslem joins the show

NBA legend Dwyane Wade shared an adorable video of his five-year-old daughter Kaavia James' recital dance on his Instagram story. Kaavia's "goddad" Udonis Haslem, who was Wade's teammate in the Miami Heat, also attended the recital on Sunday.

Kaavia James' dance recital (Image: Wade's Instagram story)

Kaavia poses with her dad and "goddad" at her recital (Image: Wade's Instagram story)

Wade also shared a glimpse of Kaavia's preparation ahead of her recital. She was seen practicing her routine before her performance.

Kaavia preparing for her recital (Image: Dwyane Wade's Instagram)

Kaavia is Wade's youngest child who was born on November 2018 through surrogacy She has over 1.8 million followers on her Instagram, which is managed by her parents and is well-known online for her facial expressions, which have earned her the nickname "Shady Baby".

Kaavia recently displayed another instance of "Shady Baby" when her mom, shared a post from their outing to attend the WNBA's Chicago Sky face the Connecticut Sun in Chicago on May 26.

Kaavia steals the spotlight with her "Shady Baby" expressions (Image: Gabrielle Union Instagram)

Dwyane Wade celebrated Father's Day with spa day for daughter Kaavia

Dwyane Wade reflected on his role as a dad on Father's Day when he shared snaps of him with all five of his children on Instagram. The first picture of the carousel post featured the Miami Heat legend giving his youngest, Kaavia, a Father's Day pedicure.

"The way I do Fatherhood…#HappyFathersDay," Wade captioned the post.

In a reel posted to Kaavia's Instagram, her parents gave further glimpse into the full spa day they gifted to the five-year-old for Father's Day.

"What better gift than me? Happy Father’s Day Daddy! 🥰 @dwyanewade," they captioned the reel.

Dwyane Wade became a first-time father when he welcomed his son Zaire in February 2002 with his ex-wife Siovaughn Funches. He also welcomed Zaya with Funches in May 2007 and the pair split later in the same year. Wade was granted full custody of the two children in 2011.

Wade fathered his third child, his son, Xavier, in December 2013 with his longtime friend, Aja Metoyer. The three-time NBA champion is also the legal guardian of his 21-year-old nephew, Dahveon Morris.