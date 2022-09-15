NBA News: Dwyane Wade bids adieu to TNT, says he now has other business interests to focus on

Dwyane Wade will no longer work for TNT's basketball coverage, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. The future Hall of Famer had been with Turner Sports since his retirement. Although there was an offer on the table, Wade chose to focus his time on other business interests.

Dwyane Wade retired from basketball following the 2018-2019 season. He made a name for himself and became one of the best shooting guards of all-time.

Wade is now a part owner of the Utah Jazz, which may have been a factor in his decision to walk away from the TNT family. He was a member of the Tuesday night studio panel alongside Candace Parker and Shaquille O'Neal.

Wade is not expected to join another network at this point. It will be interesting to see what he does with his free time moving forward. Will he go the coaching route? focus on helping the Utah Jazz grow? Only time will tell. One thing for sure is that he will not sit around and wait.

With Wade no longer a part of TNT's basketball coverage, it has not yet been announced if the show he hosts, 'The Cube', will continue. 'The Cube' was renewed for a second season prior to Wade's exit. The air date of the season debut has yet to be determined.

Wade is also involved in the production of a Netflix documentary titled Redeem Team. The documentary follows the 2008 men's Olympic basketball team, nicknamed the Redeem Team, and their pursuit for gold. They were looking to avenge their embarrassing Bronze medal performance at the 2004 Summer Olympics.

Dwyane Wade and the 2023 Hall of Fame ballot

Dwyane Wade is a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer. In his career, he appeared on 13 All-Star teams, eight All-NBA teams, and three All-Defensive teams. Wade also won three championships, all with the Miami Heat, and a finals MVP.

He averaged 22.0 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds over a span of 16 NBA seasons.

Three other players appear likely to make the Hall of Fame alongside Wade: Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, and Tony Parker.

The trio have all won at least one NBA championship and sustained long-term success throughout their careers. They combined for seven NBA titles, 26 All-Star appearances, and 20 All-NBA teams. While Nowitzki is a lock, both Gasol and Parker are also likely to enter the Hall of Fame on their first attempt.

