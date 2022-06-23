Dyson Daniels, AJ Griffin and more: 5 probable selections for the New Orleans Pelicans' #8 draft pick

The New Orleans Pelicans have found themselves in a great position heading into the NBA draft. After a strong performance in the NBA playoffs, New Orleans now finds itself in a rare position to add another intriguing piece to the puzzle with the eighth selection.

New Orleans will have a number of different directions they can go in, due to the amount of talent already on their roster. With Zion Williamson, as well as the likes of CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans can do some damage if they are able to hit on their lottery selection.

Here are five options for the New Orleans Pelicans to consider with the eighth pick.

Five options for the New Orleans Pelicans' draft pick

#1 Dyson Daniels

Dyson Daniels at the G-League Ignite Winter Showcase - Day One

The New Orleans Pelicans are going to have the potential to target the best available player remaining on their board. One of the hottest names throughout the pre-draft process has been G-League Ignite guard Dyson Daniels. The Australian-born guard stands at 6'7" and has the versatility to become a dynamic weapon at the next level.

RingerNBA @ringernba

Ousmane Dieng might be the steal of the draft.



#TheMismatch Dyson Daniels is a reliable, creative playmaker.Ousmane Dieng might be the steal of the draft. Dyson Daniels is a reliable, creative playmaker.Ousmane Dieng might be the steal of the draft.#TheMismatch https://t.co/wpayhAppFN

Daniels plays the game with poise and is just scratching the surface when it comes to his ability. An improving shooter with a strong feel for the game and basketball IQ, Daniels would give the Pelicans a dynamic asset in their backcourt if he is still on the board.

#2 Bennedict Mathurin

Arizona Wildcats wing Bennedict Mathurin

Arizona Wildcats sophomore wing Bennedict Mathurin continued to impress NBA scouts throughout the 2021-22 NCAA season. Mathurin has the athleticism and scoring versatility to be a dynamic weapon at the next level. A multi-level scorer with the ability to stretch the floor from deep, Mathurin would be a big get for the Pelicans.

Stadium @Stadium



@safelite | @GoodmanHoops | #NBADraft Prospect Preview: @ArizonaMBB guard Bennedict Mathurin has the size to be a prototypical wing at the next level. Prospect Preview:@ArizonaMBB guard Bennedict Mathurin has the size to be a prototypical wing at the next level.@safelite | @GoodmanHoops | #NBADraft https://t.co/OKYFgswA74

Mathurin has reportedly been one of the most impressive prospects when it comes to workouts and interviews heading up to the draft. If he's on the board at number eight, the Pelicans will most likely jump all over the opportunity to add him.

#3 AJ Griffin

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Greenville

After a slow start to the 2021-22 NCAA season, Duke Blue Devils freshman wing AJ Griffin started to impress with his upside on the offensive side of the ball. Griffin has the shiftiness and versatility to turn into a dynamic weapon at the next level.

For a team like the New Orleans Pelicans, who continue to look for more floor spacing ability when it comes to outside shooting, Griffin would be a welcomed addition. The 6'6" freshman was one of the top shooters in the country this past season.

#4 Ousmane Dieng

New Zealand Breakers wing Ousmane Dieng

After a slow start to the season while playing overseas, French-born prospect Ousmane Dieng started to heat up in draft circles. The 6'10" wing has some of the most upside of any prospect in this class. Still extremely raw, Dieng will need time to develop but has the tools to turn into a special asset.

Evan Sidery @esidery Ousmane Dieng wowed the Pelicans in a private workout and is under serious consideration at No. 8, per @DraftExpress Ousmane Dieng wowed the Pelicans in a private workout and is under serious consideration at No. 8, per @DraftExpress.

The Pelicans are rumored to be intrigued with Dieng. His versatility on both sides of the ball would give New Orleans a serious developmental piece to work with. If New Orleans is smitten with Dieng, they could look to even trade back and select him later if not at eighth.

#5 Jeremy Sochan

Baylor Bears freshman Jeremy Sochan

One of the hottest names throughout the pre-draft process has been Baylor Bears freshman Jeremy Sochan. For a team like the New Orleans Pelicans, who continue to look for versatility on their roster, Sochan would give them a dangerous wrinkle to their rotation.

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov Jeremy Sochan might be one of the most unconventional people in this NBA draft. At a time when the league prizes adaptability and players are fast becoming multi-hyphenates, he's also a perfect fit for the modern NBA. On a globetrotting future lottery pick theathletic.com/3374180/2022/0… Jeremy Sochan might be one of the most unconventional people in this NBA draft. At a time when the league prizes adaptability and players are fast becoming multi-hyphenates, he's also a perfect fit for the modern NBA. On a globetrotting future lottery pick theathletic.com/3374180/2022/0…

Sochan was one of the most impressive defensive players in the country this year and has become a popular name in NBA circles. If the Pelicans are looking for a player who can impact the game in a variety of ways on both sides of the floor, Sochan would be a worthy look with the eighth pick.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far