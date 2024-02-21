Early 2024 NBA Playoffs Predictions: Top 8 seeds in Western Conference

With the conclusion of the All-Star Weekend, fans are fixated on the NBA Playoffs. The postseason is usually where the real battle begins as teams will play for ideal spots, potentially securing their place in each conference. This time, we'll take a look at which eight teams in the Western Conference could make up the final eight spots.

The West is full of talented teams that are all focused on winning the title. Time isn't on their side, and many teams will do their best to secure a playoff spot. For the teams at the bottom, they'll have to take on additional challenges in the Play-In Tournament.

Also read: Which team got swept most times in NBA Playoffs?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When will the NBA Playoffs start?

Fans will get a chance to watch the NBA Playoffs on April 20. As long as there aren't any setbacks, there won't be any adjustments made to the schedule. This will come after the Play-In Tournament, which will be on April 16-19.

According to the league, the conclusion of the NBA Playoffs will be either in May or June. The NBA Finals will start on June 6, where two teams for each respective conference will play for the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Also read: 5 oldest players to score 40+ points in an NBA Playoffs game

#1 Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves v Milwaukee Bucks

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been on fire all season long. Thanks to the leadership and emergence of Anthony Edwards, the Wolves have become one of the best teams in the West.

Expand Tweet

Before the All-Star break, the Wolves were on a four-game winning streak. They have the best defense this season and it could help them secure the top spot for the NBA Playoffs.

#2 Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets v New York Knicks

The Denver Nuggets shouldn't be counted out in the NBA Playoff race. They aren't in the top three in the standings but are still a strong team. The Nuggets didn't make any significant changes in their roster and chemistry is their weapon.

Expand Tweet

Denver's experience will put them above the others. While there are younger teams that could pose a problem, the experience that the Nuggets have gained will be their advantage.

#3 OKC Thunder

Sacramento Kings v Oklahoma City Thunder

Many were astonished by the OKC Thunder's emergence as one of the top teams in the Western Conference. Thanks to how well Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has played and led the team, the Thunder could upset a few experienced teams in the postseason.

Expand Tweet

Throughout the season, OKC has played against teams that are more experienced than them. But they don't let take over their desire to win. They know how to maximize their advantage and take over games.

#4 LA Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers v Golden State Warriors

Many doubted the LA Clippers after they traded for James Harden. They experienced a five-game losing streak after the trade, which gave the impression that they made the wrong move.

However, they've managed to turn things around even before it got worse. They are now third in the West and could finish the season among the top four teams. They have enough star power for the postseason, but they have to stay healthy.

#5 Phoenix Suns

Charlotte Hornets v Phoenix Suns

Injuries slowed down the Phoenix Suns at the beginning of the season. This caused them to be in a bad position in the standings. However, the Big 3 of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal have been healthy and it has helped the team improve their record.

Expand Tweet

But they've been inconsistent this season. There are times that they'd get into a losing streak and would struggle to find their rhythm. They're also the worst fourth-quarter team in the league, which hasn't helped their case.

#6 Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks v Philadelphia 76ers

The Dallas Mavericks are one of the teams that fans and critics shouldn't be counting out. The duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are lethal scorers. However, Irving has only played 33 games this season, which means that Doncic has been carrying the team the entire time.

With the improvements they made at the trade deadline, they have a chance to make some noise at the NBA Playoffs.

`

Expand Tweet

Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington add depth and frontcourt support for the Mavs.

#7 Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings v Chicago Bulls

After finishing third in the Western Conference last season, fans were surprised to see the Sacramento Kings at the seventh spot this season. They have struggled all season long, but still have shown signs of brilliance on the court.

The Kings might be one of the four teams that will play in the Play-In Tournament to secure a playoff spot. As long as they stay healthy, they'll get a chance to be in the NBA Playoffs.

#8 LA Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks

The LA Lakers have had tons of setbacks this season and haven't been consistent. They've suffered a few injuries to their roster and didn't make a significant change during the trade deadline.

Expand Tweet

Making it to the playoffs via the Play-In Tournament could be possible for the Lakers. But that doesn't mean they'll get eliminated early in the postseason. In the previous postseason, they've shown that they can turn up their game in the playoffs and become a threat against other teams.