5 oldest players to score 40+ points in an NBA Playoffs game 

Chris Paul's exemplary outing against the LA Clippers in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Western Conference Finals saw him become one of the oldest players to amass 40+ points in a playoffs game.

He tallied 41 points on the night to go with eight assists and three steals to lead the Phoenix Suns to their first NBA Finals since 1993. It will be Paul's debut Finals appearance in his 16-year long career.

Chris Paul (36 years, 55 days) is now the oldest player to score 40+ points in a closeout game. The previous oldest was Michael Jordan (35 years, 117 days) in 1998. pic.twitter.com/HrvH4CeSyC — NBA History (@NBAHistory) July 1, 2021

The five oldest players to have had 40-point NBA playoff outings are all legends of the game. On that note, let's have a look at who they are.

#5 Michael Jordan (35 years and 117 days) - 1998 NBA Playoffs

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan gave everything he had in the tank during his last season with the Chicago Bulls. He had multiple 40-point games that postseason and ended things in style in the 1998 NBA Finals Game 6, which was a closeout win against the Utah Jazz.

Jordan scored 45 points in that game and also made four steals. He shot a whopping 15 of 35 from the field, helping the Chicago Bulls complete their second three-peat of the decade. He had three threes in that game and just one turnover. The Bulls won the clash 87-86 to clinch their sixth NBA Championship.

He capped off his brilliant NBA Finals run with a game-winning jumper that sealed the win for his team.

22 years ago on this day, Michael Jordan hit the game winner on Bryon Russell in game 6 to win his 6th ring pic.twitter.com/aoRmPxNTjW — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) June 14, 2020

#4 Reggie Miller (35 years and 243 days) - 2001 NBA Playoffs

Reggie Miller

One of Michael Jordan's all-time great rivals, Reggie Miller, is the fourth oldest player to have scored over 40 points in an NBA playoffs game.

The former Indiana Pacers talisman scored 44 points, albeit in a losing cause, during Game 2 of the 2001 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Pacers lost the clash 98-116.

Miller tried his best to get his team over the line, shooting 14 of 22 from the field, including three threes, and 10-of-12 shooting from the foul line. But the Pacers still fell short by a huge margin, allowing the Sixers to level the series at 1-1.

