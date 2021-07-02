3 incredible records achieved by Paul George during the 2021 NBA Playoffs 

Paul George silenced his doubters in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, leading the LA Clippers to a fantastic run despite all the adversities they had to endure.

Unfortunately, the LA Clippers' debut Western Conference Finals appearance wasn't as fruitful as they expected it to be, as they succumbed to a 2-4 series loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The Clippers were without their talisman Kawhi Leonard for the last eight games of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The two-time NBA Finals MVP suffered a knee injury during Game 4 of the second-round series against the Utah Jazz.

In his absence, Paul George had to dig into his Indiana Pacers days when he was the sole franchise leader. The 31-year-old did just that as he made sure the LA Clippers stayed in contention to make their first-ever NBA Finals appearance in franchise history.

George averaged 26.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game during the 2021 NBA Playoffs. He played a whopping 40.8 minutes per contest, giving it his all to keep the Clippers in the hunt for a highly successful postseason.

Paul George finished the 2021 NBA Playoffs campaign on a high. He played the most minutes (776), scored the most points (511), and was third in most rebounds claimed (183) among all the players that featured in this postseason (as of June 30th).

His staggering numbers also helped him achieve multiple records in NBA Playoffs history. On that note, we will now take a look at three records he broke during the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

#3 Paul George is the 4th player to score 20+ points in 18 consecutive games in a single NBA Playoffs campaign; holds the record for the longest streak in LA Clippers history

Paul George joined elite company when he recorded his 18th consecutive 20-point game in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

He became just the fourth player after Michael Jordan (1992,1997,1998), Kevin Durant (2012, 2018) and Kobe Bryant (2008) to record 20+ points in each of their first 18 games of a playoff campaign.

He ended the postseason with 19 20-point games, which means he scored at least 20 points in all the matches that he played in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Paul George also broke the streak at 16 games for the most consecutive 20-point games in LA Clippers history in a single playoff campaign. He now holds the record with 19 consecutive 20-point games.

