ESPN NBA Top 100: Zion Williamson manages astounding 19th rank; PG, Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook all behind him

Every year, ESPN prospectively releases the list of the best NBA players of the season. The 2020-21 NBA season is the tenth year running in which the ESPN NBA TOP 100 has been released. However, fans have pointed out various problematic decisions made in this year’s rankings, most notably Zion WIlliamson being ranked 19th on the list.

The ESPN NBA TOP 100 is announced in part, with the top 51-100 players having been announced yesterday, ie. 8th December 2020. Today, the ESPN NBA TOP 100’s 11-50 players were announced, with some aspects of the rankings coming under close scrutiny from fans.

The ESPN NBA TOP 100: Zion Williamson finds himself ranked 19th to the surprise of NBA fans

TC FILMS - Zion Williamson 2020 Rookie Highlights - https://t.co/rI65TqLjdS — Yoga Journey for #Life - Guidance for #Awakening (@YogaJourneyfor1) December 6, 2020

While Zion Williamson’s inclusion at the 19th rank has raised quite a few eyebrows, there are other issues that fans have pointed out, as well. Zion finds himself ranked better than bona fide veterans such as Russel Westbrook, Paul George, Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal and many others.

20. Paul George

19. Zion Williamson

18. Donovan Mitchell

17. Devin Booker

16. Ben Simmons

15. Chris Paul

14. Joel Embiid

13. Bam Adebayo

12. Jimmy Butler

11. Jayson Tatum — ☆TheRellSports☆ (@TheRellSports) December 9, 2020

Zion Williamson was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans as the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. Zion suffered from a torn meniscus during the preseason of his rookie campaign which forced him out for three months. However, he had a successful first season, and went on to become the first teenager to score 20+ points in ten consecutive games in the NBA.

The Zion Williamson highlights reel ESPN was watching before they ranked him 19th: pic.twitter.com/EPxVbfHd5S — Tashdeed Faruk (@TashdeedKF) December 9, 2020

During his 24 appearances, Zion Williamson averaged 22.5 points per game. Regardless, fans have been of the opinion that a single good season does not warrant such a high place for him in the ESPN NBA TOP 100. With superstars who have been delivering for years such as Paul George, Westbrook and Irving having been ranked below him, basketball fans were obviously surprised.

I get that his highlights were amazing....but what percentage of the mythology was helped by the name?



If his name is Chris Williams as opposed to Zion Williamson, with the same exact highlights - same exact views of his mixtape? 5% less? 10%? More? — Michael McNamara (@michael_stokley) December 4, 2020

Advertisement

According to ESPN, the ESPN NBA TOP 100 is based on the votes of their expert panel who vote on pairs of players, and the overall ranking is then calculated on the basis of these votes. However, with the rankings coming under close scrutiny from basketball fans, the ranking system might require some tweaks.

Wide open dunks created in transition shouldn't be considered highlights. Zion Williamson is overhyped because of such things. Show us half court sets, when the game slows down and the opposing team is actually playing defense. Those are what will help in the playoffs, not dunks. — Non-Casual Sports Fan (@NonCasualFan) December 6, 2020

Apart from the names mentioned above, fans have voiced that players such as Rudy Gobert and Kevin-Anthony Townes, Bradley Beal and CJ McCollum all deserve a position above Zion Williamson.

ESPN ranks Zion Williamson at No. 19 on their Top 100 list, above Paul George, Jamal Murray, Bradley Beal, KAT, Kyrie, Gobert, CJ McCollum, Westbrook, + more.



UNREAL. 🤔🤔🤔 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 9, 2020

Advertisement

Apart from the above, other aspects such as Russel Westbrook being ranked 36th have also been seen problematic by fans, as you can see in the linked posts.