NBA Free Agency 2020: Unusual Source Links Paul Millsap to Dallas Mavericks

NBA Free Agency 2020 isn't underway yet, and things are already taking a strange turn. The Dallas Mavericks are typically in the news when it comes to free agency, but even their fans won't be expecting this.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Paul Millsap could bring veteran presence to Dallas Mavericks roster

The Australian/UK NBA store had a Paul Millsap jersey listed on their official site leading some fans to question if this is the direction the Dallas Mavericks may go once free agency opens.

This is one of the weirdest stories related to NBA free agency 2020. Although this is highly unlikely, perhaps the NBA store knows something the fans do not. Paul Millsap is headed towards the end of his career, but he played an important role for the Denver Nuggets in helping them get to the Western Conference Finals.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Is there any validity to Millsap to the Mavs?

The excitement for NBA free agency is so high that even this small Dallas Mavericks news might lead fans to jump the gun. This picture of a jersey on the NBA store's website most likely means nothing but that doesn't mean there is no chance that the Mavericks would want to add Paul Millsap to their roster.

At 35 years old, Paul Millsap isn't going to change life for any franchise but his leadership and ability are still valuable in today's league. Last season for the Nuggets he averaged 11 points and close to 6 rebounds. The Dallas Mavericks need a presence inside other than Kristaps Porzingis, and definitely need to inject some toughness into the lineup, which Millsap is perfectly capable of providing.

There is a chance that the European NBA store has this rumor right, and Paul Millsap is on his way to the Dallas Mavericks. For now, fans will have to wait until free agency opens.