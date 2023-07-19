Every feature you need to know about Michael Jordan's $29,000,000 mansion, which remains unsold for over 10 years

Michael Jordan's mansion has been on sale for over a decade, but for some reason, the former Chicago Bulls superstar has been unable to find an interested buyer. Situated in Chicago, the impressive mansion continues to be overlooked by potential buyers, despite having some impressive features.

It all begins when you pull up to the mansion to see two big gates with the number '23' on them - a homage to Jordan's legendary jersey number throughout his career in the NBA. As you make your way up into the mansion itself, you will notice that one set of doors looks slightly different than the others, which is because they were taken from the original Playboy mansion.

Inside, Michael Jordan's Chicago-based home has a full-size basketball court, a cigar room, nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, with 15 of them being full-sized. Of course, no athlete's home would be complete without a fully functional gym, which used to house Jordan's Chicago Bulls teammates at times during the season.

With so many amazing features and an impressive amount of land, it's clear that the location of Jordan's home is holding back his ability to find an interested buyer.

Chicago is not seen as a celebrity haven in the same way Los Angeles or New York is. The weather is cold and windy, and there aren't many star athletes that plan on making the city their home beyond their time with whatever sporting franchise they represent.

Michael Jordan has enjoyed a different sale

While Michael Jordan continues to remain patient when it comes to selling his home, the former superstar has recently enjoyed making a different sale. After purchasing the Charlotte Hornets franchise in 2010 for a fee of $275 million, Jordan recently sold his majority share in the organization for $3 billion, netting 'His Airness' an incredible return on investment.

Michael Jordan will also retain a minority stake within the Hornets franchise, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"Michael Jordan has agreed to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall for an approximately $3 billion valuation, according to league sources," Wojnarowski wrote. "The transaction ends Jordan's 13-year run as majority owner... Once the sale is complete, Jordan will keep a minority stake and maintain a presence with the franchise."

With a fresh influx of cash, Michael Jordan can continue to be patient as he waits to find a willing buyer for his Chicago mansion. After all, Jordan already has one of the most successful shoe lines in the world, and has just increased his bank balance by $3 billion - a few hundred thousand dollars a year in property taxes won't be making him lose sleep any time soon.

