“Every time he goes back there, it’s like he’s reborn” - Skip Bayless believes LeBron James is planting the seeds for a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA and LA Lakers superstar LeBron James and his future with the franchise have been a major topic of conversation this season due to the poor performances of the team and their inability to validate championship aspirations.

On Fox Sports' morning show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, Skip Bayless spoke about how he thinks there is a strong possibility that King James will return to the Cleveland Cavaliers and finish his career there. Bayless said:

"Every time he goes back there, it’s like he’s reborn, it's like I don't even know who he is. The issue here is that LeBron keeps reaching back because that's where he feels the best, it's when he sets foot on that floor you can just see it changes his whole vitality is different to me. I believe LeBron sees the fairytale ending in Cleveland."

LeBron, on his return to Cleveland, dropped yet another triple-double with 38 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds while shooting over 58% from the field. The Lakers ran out as comfortable winners with the scoreline reading 131-120.

How LeBron James fared in his second stint with Cleveland Cavaliers

King James with the championship after the 2016 NBA Finals

LeBron James' return to Cleveland from South Beach was a big call after the disappointment of losing the 2014 NBA Finals. However, considering Kyrie Irving's talent, James' decision to return to the Cavs after unceremoniously leaving in 2010 was the right choice.

James had an incredible four-year run with the Cavs in his second stint with the team. He put up absurd stat lines and took his team (almost single-handedly at times) to four NBA Finals as the Eastern Conference was completely dominated by King James and co.

Notable stat lines from LeBron James' 2018 playoff run



51 PTS - 8 REB - 8 AST

46 PTS - 11 REB - 9 AST

46 PTS - 12 REB - 5 AST

45 PTS - 8 REB - 7 AST

44 PTS - 10 REB - 8 AST

44 PTS - 5 REB - 3 AST

43 PTS - 8 REB - 14 AST

42 PTS - 10 REB - 12 AST

38 PTS - 6 REB - 7 AST

The biggest highlight of his return to the Cavs was obviously the triumph over the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals, after being 3-1 down in the series.

In the process, he brought the first championship to the city of Cleveland in over half a century. King James averaged 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists in that series while shooting the ball at nearly 50% from the field and over 37% from the perimeter.

With the departure of Kyrie Irving in 2017, the onus was even more on James and Kevin Love to propel the Cavs to another championship. Irving's departure significantly weakened the roster, but the Cavaliers made it to another Finals, after some absolutely incredible performances from King James, where they were eventually swept 4-0 by the Warriors led by Kevin Durant.

Nevertheless, LeBron James' four-year spell with the Cleveland-based side is looked at with fondness as he finally brought home a championship.

