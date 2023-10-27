"Everyone has been ripped off": DJ Vlad shares harrowing story on athletes, including LaMelo Ball, getting scammed constantly

American journalist DJ Vlad recently sat down for an interview with LaMelo Ball’s father LaVar and touched upon various topics, including how the player is getting “robbed by his manager."

The older Ball had some choice words to say to his son’s handler, Jermaine Jackson, during the conversation, underscoring how he believes the manager is “robbing my son blind.”

DJ Vlad said that what Ball is saying about the situation of his son is practically a continuation of what is happening with NBA stars and the people around them.

He said that stories of NBA players being scammed by the people in their circle are no longer new.

“I have yet to interview a professional athlete without them telling me a story about how some around them have ripped them off. Not a single one. From Dominique Wilkins, to John Salley, to Dennis Rodman to Gary Payton, whoever I interview, if I ask them this question, they will tell me a detailed story," Vlad said (via VladTV).

"To Gilbert Arenas, who managed to get his money back … everyone has been ripped off to some extent. Because when you have a young kid, whose making tons of millions of dollars, the vultures will always circle," he added.

LaMelo Ball, or his manager, has yet to react to what was said in the interview. LaMelo, however, helped the Hornets get off to a winning start in the brand-new NBA year, going for 15 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds in their 116-110 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in their season-opener on Wednesday.

LaMelo Ball believes Hornets are on the right path

Charlotte All-Star guard LaMelo Ball believes the Hornets are on the right path, so much so that he decided to sign a rookie max extension contract worth $260 million in the offseason to stay with the team for five more years.

In re-signing with the squad that drafted him third overall in 2020, the 22-year-old California native said he buys into what the Hornets are trying to accomplish moving forward.

He told in the media conference after signing the contract:

"Where we at, I feel like we are all growing together. I think it's just a great position and I think we are all going the right way now."

Check out what he had to say below, beginning at 4:34:

In his first three years in Charlotte, LaMelo Ball posted averages of 19.4 points, 7.3 assists, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He earned an All-Star nod in 2022.