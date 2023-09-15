“Everything infinite around here”: After boldly predicting to win 2024 NBA MVP, Kai Jones reacts to claims that he has 'Erectile Dysfunction'

Charlotte Hornets center Kai Jones has been making the rounds on social media for making outlandish remarks concerning himself, his fellow teammates, and even basketball legends from the NBA.

One of his recent assertions is that his new version deserves to be recognized with both the Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Listen man that’s in the past this new version of me is MVP and DPOY in here over and over," he told a fan who poked fun at his scoring average.

As a result of his actions online, he has faced mockery from both fans and critics and has been the target of jokes and memes.

Amid Jones’ bizarre social activity as of late, the parody account NBACentel made an engagement-baiting post on X falsely claiming that the 2021 No. 19 draft pick had been diagnosed with erectile dysfunction.

Also known as impotence, erectile dysfunction is a form of sexual dysfunction where the penis does not achieve or maintain an erection during sexual activity.

Expand Tweet

However, Kai Jones didn't take the fake news seriously and promptly refuted the baseless rumor.

"There's infinite everything around here, I don't know what you're talking about," he quipped, accompanied by a string of laughing emojis and the hashtag #GOATD.

Expand Tweet

Among Jones' absurd assertions are claims that he will outshoot Steph Curry, outperform a prime Shaquille O'Neal on the court, and even defeat a prime Michael Jordan and LeBron James in one-on-one basketball games.

Jones has scored 2.7 ppg in his two-year career. In contrast, Curry has averaged 24.6 ppg, LeBron has averaged 27.2 ppg, and Jordan and O’Neal put up 30.1 and 23.7 ppg in their careers, respectively.

ALSO READ: "I'll cook prime diesel" - Kai Jones preposterously declares he'd beat Shaquille O'Neal in 1 v 1 matchup

The young Hornets player also made an appearance on Instagram Live, during which some fans suspected that he may have been under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

Kai Jones roasts Hornets teammates

Jones even went as far as claiming he was superior to his Hornets teammates LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, both of whom were selected as No. 3 and No. 2 picks respectively.

When a fan asked him, "Will you at least admit LaMelo and Brandon Miller are better than you? Like, you're in the middle of the roster. 50% of the Hornets are better than you."

He responded:

“I’ve had a higher fg% than those guys since I came out the womb and none of them can guard me so know your ball before you talk to the one in here MF.”

Indeed, Kai Jones may have a higher field goal percentage (56.7%) compared to Ball's (42.6%) and Miller's at Alabama (43%). However, a fair comparison should take into account their playing styles.

Jones is primarily known for his dunking abilities, whereas Ball and Miller are versatile scorers who can contribute from various spots on the court. Comparing them solely based on field goal percentage overlooks their distinct roles and scoring capabilities.

When fans asserted that his Hornets frontcourt teammates Mark Williams and Nick Richards outperformed him, Jones pointed out aspects of his game in which he believes he surpasses the abilities of the two players.

“Show me a video of Mark pulling up going left and hitting it. Anywhere main in college some where show me one,” Jones said about Williams.

“I'm more assertive with the ball than him I can read myself,” Jones said of Richards.

While Kai Jones' social media activity may amuse fans, it could have a negative impact on his public image and team chemistry.