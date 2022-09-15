“Everything that MJ did Kobe did like the chewing of the gum, the walking...I’ve never seen those tapes again” – Former Kobe teammate comments on Kobe’s resolute attitude, recalls Kobe not returning MJ tapes

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen. Kobe Bryant followed in his footsteps and created his own legacy. Even in the heat of battle, the superstar guards shared mutual respect. Although they shared the court in the twilight years of Jordan's career, Bryant was eager to pick his mind and learn from him.

Kobe's former teammate Nick Van Exel recently revealed that Bryant had once asked him to borrow some highlight tapes of Michael Jordan. Van Exel joked that once he gave them to Bryant, he never saw the tapes again.

“Everything that MJ did Kobe did like the chewing of the gum, the walking... I’ve never seen those tapes again.”

Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom Nick Van Exel says he once gave Kobe Bryant tapes of Michael Jordan and never saw them again: lakersdaily.com/nick-van-exel-… Nick Van Exel says he once gave Kobe Bryant tapes of Michael Jordan and never saw them again: lakersdaily.com/nick-van-exel-…

Landon Buford @LandonBuford



“Everything that MJ did Kobe did like the chewing of the gum, the walking... I used have VHS tapes full of highlights of MJ Kobe asked borrow them &I Vee never seen those tapes again,” says



#LakersDoc #Lakeshow #NBATwitter Nick Van Exel on @kobebryant “Everything that MJ did Kobe did like the chewing of the gum, the walking... I used have VHS tapes full of highlights of MJ Kobe asked borrow them &I Vee never seen those tapes again,” says @vanexel31 Nick Van Exel on @kobebryant:“Everything that MJ did Kobe did like the chewing of the gum, the walking... I used have VHS tapes full of highlights of MJ Kobe asked borrow them &I Vee never seen those tapes again,” says @vanexel31.#LakersDoc #Lakeshow #NBATwitter https://t.co/xhnv98hmZJ

Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan's time together in the NBA

NBA legends Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan

During the 1997-98 NBA season, Kobe Bryant was in his second year in the NBA and was on the way to his first All-Star game selection. It didn't take long for Bryant to grab the attention of the Chicago Bulls legend. However, Jordan was on the cusp of his second retirement from the game.

The pair locked horns between 2001-03 when Jordan returned to the hardwood with the Washington Wizards. Bryant was always eager to learn from him, and they were often pictured talking to each other during games.

Jordan and Bryant during an NBA game.

It's no surprise that Bryant went on to become one of the top shooting guards in the game of basketball. The Los Angeles Lakers legend has a reputation as a hardworking player, much like Jordan.

Both Bryant and Jordan were known for being top shooting guards throughout their time in the NBA. Not only did both players thrive on the court with their ability, they were also two of the most competitive individuals that the game had seen.

Jordan has talked about his admiration and respect for the young Bryant throughout his time on the court. Both players were mirror images of one another. They perfected certain aspects of their games that made them nightmares for opponents.

Bryant went on to win a total of five NBA championships. Jordan won six, posting a perfect 6-0 record in the NBA Finals. Although both players thrived during different eras of the game of basketball, it was clear that their ability on the court was nothing short of spectacular.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar