After losing the crucial matchup against the LA Clippers on Sunday, the Golden State Warriors are set to participate in their third Play-In Tournament since the format was introduced in the 2020-21 NBA season. However, the postseason tournament hasn't been kind to them, as they are winless in play-in tournament games.

Considering that, let's look at the Warriors' past exits via the tournament and examine if third time will be the charm for them.

Examining all Golden State Warriors exits after losing play-in tournament games

#2020-21 season

The Warriors finished eighth in the Western Conference during the 2020-21 regular season to participate in the first edition of the play-in tournament.

As a part of the top half of the West's play-in format, the Warriors faced the seventh-placed LA Lakers for their first play-in game. The Warriors suffered a 103-100 road loss after LeBron James made a big-time 3-pointer in the final minute.

However, Golden State had another opportunity to book their spot in the playoffs as they faced the Memphis Grizzlies, who had beaten the 10th-placed San Antonio Spurs in the first round. Unlike the previous game, the Warriors had home-court advantage against the Grizzlies, but to no avail, as they suffered a 117-112 overtime loss to get eliminated.

#2023-24 season

In the previous NBA regular season, the Golden State Warriors finished 10th in the West and had to win both play-in tournament games to book their spot in the playoffs.

However, they were eliminated in the first round, after losing 118-94 on the road by the ninth-placed Sacramento Kings.

Golden State Warriors: 2025 Play-In Tournament Preview

As the Golden State Warriors prepare to participate in their second-straight play-in tournament this season, they seem more poised to book their spot in the playoffs than their previous two appearances. This time, they are placed seventh, meaning they will have two home-game opportunities to clinch a playoff berth.

Golden State will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday as both teams look to book the seventh seed in the Western Conference. The Warriors faced the Grizzlies four times in the regular season, finishing 3-1 in their season series after a 134-125 road win earlier this month.

In case they fail to beat Memphis, Golden State will host the Dallas Mavericks or the Sacramento Kings for the eighth seed. The Warriors had a 2-2 record against both teams in their season series.

