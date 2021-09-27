Examining New York Knicks sophomore Immanuel Quickley's growth potential in the 2021-22 NBA season

Immanuel Quickley is in a great position with the New York Knicks. The 22 year old out of Kentucky was the 25th pick in the 2020 NBA draft, and playing in Manhattan for the New York Knicks definitely has its advantages.

Immanuel Quickley is in his 2nd year, and as the New York Knicks look to consistently return to relevance, what's in store for Quickley in 2021-22 as he develops under head coach Tom Thibodeau?

2nd Team All-Rookie

The talented point guard averaged 11.4 points in a little over 19 minutes of action for the Knicks to secure NBA All-Rookie honors. Quickley was a pretty decent spark off the bench for the Knicks' above-average bench.

Many point to Quickley only dishing 2 dimes a night as further reasoning that he simply isn't a point guard, yet his shoot-first mentality helped the Knicks win a lot of games last season when it was not expected.

Tom Thibodeau trusting the rookie to take over the offense in a positionless way has to be noted, especially knowing how hard Quickley has worked this offseason.

Positionless basketball?

The NBA is returning to an era of old where players are on the floor based on their contribution and lesser for their position. In such a situation, Quickley is a point guard with a shooting guard's mind. He comes off the bench, puts up points and affects the game.

No one is looking at the young gun to run the show and control the pace of the game -- at least not yet -- so Immanuel Quickley the scorer is what the Knicks are utilizing more than Immanuel Quickley the passer.

What else is expected?

Being a scorer off the bench is important for the New York Knicks with Tom Thibodeau as coach. He expects penetration to put pressure on the defense. Immanuel Quickley is not the most athletic, and is near the bottom of the league with .059% of his shots from within 3 feet.

He has been creative with floaters in the lane, and if that's how he scores, will Thibodeau give him more offensive responsibility or less as they draw closer to the final stretch?

Derrick Rose

The benefit of having Derrick Rose as an example for Immanuel Quickley as he develops is great. His penetration is exactly what Tom Thibodeau wants out of his 2nd year point guard. Rose also has the fire and resilience to be a great teaching tool for young players looking to understand how to respond to adversity.

He and Quickley play the same position, so practice, shootaround and time sitting next to each other on the bench are great times for the young turk to soak up the experience of the veteran stalwart.

Immanuel Quickley and the 2021-22 NBA season

The New York Knicks are expected to win 42 games by prognosticators. It will be interesting to see if Quickley is given more responsibility by his hardline head coach.

Quickley's offseason was spent doing all he could to get his mind and body in shape in what will be an electric NBA season given all the offseason drama across the league. Hence, it is up to him to grab his career and develop as best he can in the Mecca that is Madison Square Garden.

With all the pressure it takes to play and be successful in New York, one of the stories this season will be how the man they call "Quick" progresses as the New York Knicks look to develop just the same.

