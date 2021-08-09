Grading all of New York Knicks' moves so far in the 2021 NBA offseason

The New York Knicks had an eventful 2021 NBA offseason which saw them establish a strong back-court partnership comprising Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier.

The Knicks were also active in the 2021 NBA draft, as they picked four talented rookies with available picks.

Analyzing the New York Knicks' 2021 NBA offseason moves

The New York Knicks made major strides last season, making the playoffs after eight long years. The franchise will now focus on going deep into the playoffs with its new star-studded roster.

A lot of it will depend on the kind of roster they have created, and in this article, we will take a look at how the front office has fared so far.

Julius Randle contract extension

Julius Randle has signed a contract extension with the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks signed Julius Randle to a four-year, $117 million contract extension, putting an exclamation mark on what has been a busy offseason for them.

Randle's extension is well-deserved, considering his best season coincided with the franchise making the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

New York Knicks All-Star Julius Randle has agreed to a four-year, $117 million contract extension --- elevating his deal’s total value to five years and $140 million, his agents Aaron Mintz and Steven Heumann of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN: https://t.co/4q7EfERHsw — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 5, 2021

Randle's 24 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists per game stat line helped him make the All-NBA team and an All-Star game.

The Knicks finished fourth in the league and have tied one of the fastest-rising power forwards in the league for four more years, which means the best is yet to come from Tom Thibodeau's side.

Grade: A

Signing Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker has reportedly agreed on a buyout with the OKC Thunder

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported that Kemba Walker has agreed on a buyout with the OKC Thunder and will join the New York Knicks once he clears the waivers. The Knicks are planning to offer him a contract that will see him make $8 million per year.

Walker is coming off an underwhelming season, averaging 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists per game. He had signed a four-year, $140.8 million contract with the Boston Celtics in 2019 but failed to live up to expectations.

Walker still possesses the tools to be a franchise point guard, but committing cap space to a star who played just 43 games last season can be considered a risk. There is major skepticism about Walker's ability to remain healthy, and small point guards don't usually age well.

Grade: B

Signing Evan Fournier

Evan Fournier has signed for the New York Knicks in a four-year deal

The New York Knicks signed free agent Evan Fournier to a four-year, $78 million deal, ensuring the franchise gets a solid shooting guard to start the new campaign with. Fournier averaged 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists last season, playing for the Charlotte Hornets and the Boston Celtics.

The Knicks have fixed a major problem that bugged them in the 2021 NBA postseason by signing Evan Fournier. RJ Barrett and Julius Randle had a poor postseason in terms of creating shots for both themselves and their teammates, and Fournier's presence should help with that.

Grade: B+

Re-signing Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose provides a much-needed offensive thrust off the bench for the New York Knicks

Derrick Rose had a stellar 2020-21 season with the New York Knicks, putting up 14 points and 4 assists in a sixth-man role.

Retaining Rose was of utmost importance to the New York Knicks management, and the 2011 MVP will return to the Big Apple with a three-year, $43 million contract.

Free agent G Derrick Rose has agreed to a three-year, $43M deal to return to the New York Knicks, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

Rose provided a much-needed offensive thrust off the bench for the Knicks last season. His point guard play and ability to run the second unit will be extremely valuable going into the new campaign.

Grade: B+

Re-signing Nerlens Noel

The contract that Nerlens Noel is on also looks reasonable

Nerlens Noel filled in for the injured Mitchell Robinson in the 2020-21 season and will return to play under Tom Thibodeau thanks to a two-year, $21 million contract. Noel played 64 games and averaged 24 minutes per game, which shows Thibodeau's trust in him.

Noel will also act as a mentor to Robinson, who is revered as one of the best shot-blockers in the league. The contract Noel is on also looks reasonable, and this is some shrewd business by Leon Rose and co.

Grade: B+

Re-signing Alec Burks

Alec Burks is a like-to-like replacement for Evan Fournier off the bench

After Derrick Rose, Alec Burks was the most significant contributor for the New York Knicks off the bench. Burks averaged 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists in about 25 minutes per game, which is why the Knicks signed him to a three-year, $30 million deal.

Burks is a like-to-like replacement for Evan Fournier off the bench, making it a smart signing.

Grade: A

Overall Offseason Grade: B+

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh