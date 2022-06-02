Exclusive: NBA insider on Andre Iguodala's speculated return for the Finals, as former Finals MVP opens up on mentoring youngsters, and Steph Curry and Klay Thompson's "choke hold" on the league

Andre Iguodala hopes to ride off into the sunset in what could be his last ride in the Bay Area, and the NBA for that matter.

The 38-year old Warriors forward is in a much different role now back with Golden State in the NBA Finals than he was when he first joined the Golden State Warriors in 2013, not to mention he’s been dealing with an injury.

Andre Iguodala on his road to recovery

Iguodala has been dealing with a neck injury and participated in what was a light scrimmage today, but the veteran is optimistic that he can suit up and make a difference. He was seen smiling during the Warriors workout today.

“You know, just trying to finish the season walking on two feet. If I do that, it's a successful season. You go back to my goals coming back, it's similar to my sentiments when I first signed with the team in 2013 or '14 -- '13. It was the same thing: get us back to where we're supposed to be”, Iguodala said after the Warriors' practice in San Francisco ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. “We've gotten back here. A huge accomplishment. It doesn't stop here for either team. It's been an interesting year with my body, but been using my brain a lot and understanding that's a big part of -- knitting that fabric".

Iguodala will be officially listed as questionable when the Warriors release their injury report for game 1 of the NBA Finals vs the Boston Celtics.

“Just understanding that you can have an impact in a myriad of different ways, just being ready in any way that I've been asked. If it's on the court, and hopefully it is, I just got to be ready and keep open for it, being optimistic with everything that's going on with the body,” Iguodala said.

Iguodala has not played in a game in more than a month, and behind the scenes he has been working tirelessly to return to the team as they competed for another championship during his 12-game playoff absence.

Iguodala didn’t start a single game during the regular season, and he’s hoping he can not only play during this finals run but find a way to make an impact, which will be different than his first tour of duty in Golden State when he spent six years with the Warriors from 2013 to 2019 before a two-year stint in Miami.

Iguodala thought about retiring but still had a love for the game, and for Golden State. He returned to Golden State, where he previously won three NBA titles and the 2015 Finals MVP this past off-season for his 18th NBA season. The plan, at least initially, was to go back to the Warriors and try to win it all and go out on top.

Well, he’s four wins away from the storybook ending. Not bad considering at one point he didn’t even know if going back to the Warriors would be an option.

Even some of Iguodala’s teammates didn’t know that this was possible. Never say never.

Iguodala had success when his career started in Philadelphia in 2004, when they made him their first-round pick. Iguodala appreciates the passion the 76ers fans had, but the Bay Area has been special to those who know him best. He became a champion there and his stellar defense took on new heights. He has viewed his time there, the first time around, as his legacy years.

Andre Iguodala opens up on Steph Curry and Klay Thompson's longevity and resilience

Iguodala was also more appreciated in San Francisco, not only as a player but as a mentor to a young Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Now back with Curry, Thompson and the Warriors, some joke he’s the old man trying to continue this dynasty run. Yes, 38 is old in the NBA and he’s proud of the players they have become.

“I think they've done an incredible job of all maximizing their careers. When you look back historically, everyone who's done it this long was expected to in terms of their talent level. All three of those guys weren't the top-two top-five, top-ten ranked high school players. They weren't the top-five picks in the Draft. They had to go to school for three, four years, which is unheard of in these teams,” Iguodala said. “For them to be able to stay at that level, like the highest of the highest level for this long, it's hard for them to understand the magnitude of it because of all the constant just darts being thrown their way, constantly being knocked down.

Most guys that aren't accustomed to that type of pressure and those types of expectations, it could break those guys that never had to go through it before they got here.

They got here and just took the NBA. Like they really put NBA in a choke hold. Nobody's really talking about that. It's an incredible thing that those three guys have been able to do.”

Andre Iguodala on mentoring youngsters like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody

While the Warriors stars by no means need a mentor, Iguodala has found himself taking the young players under his wing, just like he did during his first run with Golden State.

He has worked with Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga and guard Moses Moody all season, and especially now in the finals because even though he’s been here time and time again, you never know when it’s your only shot.

“Trying to get them to understand you really want to soak up everything that is here, like take pictures. In some finals I have went to, I have no memorabilia, I don't even remember it. I look back, I wish I would have did this, I wish I would have did that. So just giving them the feedback there”, Iguodala said of mentoring the young Warriors players ahead of the 2022 NBA Finals. “They both work hard, both put in the work. Just making sure they enjoy the moment, understand this isn't really a given, and it's really, really hard to get here.”

Iguodala values his leadership off the court as he enjoys mentoring players, and he’s paid it forward. He never forgets how Aaron McKie mentored him when he arrived in Philadelphia, and he always wanted to do that for others.

If this is truly the end of the road for Iguodala, it’s been a remarkable career. He made it to six straight NBA Finals, five with Golden State and then in 2020 with Miami. Iguodala is now set for his 7th Finals appearance.

If Iguodala wins another championship, it would be the perfect ending. He could also change his mind, it's happened before.

