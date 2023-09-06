Fact check: Did Clippers really have an issue with Taylor Swift's banner at Crypto Arena?

Taylor Swift is in the news again but not for her sold-out Eras Tour. The LA Clippers are not huge fans of the singer, unlike everyone else who is filling stadiums to watch Taylor perform.

A new story by Crypto.com Arena claims the LA Clippers have issues with the Taylor Swift banner hanging in the team’s home gym. Is the news true? Do the Clippers really care though?

Fact check: It is true and the Clippers do care. The reports back it up.

Swift was honored by the LA Lakers and the late, great Kobe Bryant in the arena during her tour in 2015. She was given a championship banner after selling out the arena for 16 shows.

It was the most sold-out show in the arena by any artist ever. At the time, the Lakers also had 16 NBA championships and decided to honor Swift given the numerical synergy.

The banner was taken down during the pandemic. The Clippers were not the only ones who had issues with the banner. Many fans of the Lakers and NHL hockey's LA Kings complained the banner was too big compared to the others hanging in support of the sports teams. The Clippers even took matters into their own hands at times when the banner hung during their games.

“Clippers' fans quickly grew tired of jokes that Swift had more championship banners (1) than the Clippers (0). The Clippers initially covered up the banner along with the entire west rafters with giant portraits of their players,” according to Arash Markazi of The Messenger.

Where is Taylor Swift's LA banner now?

According to Markazi, the banner is stored in the Crypto.com Arena. Those who work in the arena said it is locked away safely.

However, it may return soon. The LA Clippers will soon move into their building called "Intuit Dome" in Inglewood. The move is expected to happen for the 2024-25 season.

Crypto.com is undergoing renovation, and the Lakers will include a display for the banner somewhere in the public concourse. It will be used as a photo op spot and no longer hang next to the Lakers' championship banners.

The Clippers meanwhile will try to add championship banners of their own to hang. They may be a long way off as their current experiment centering around Kawhi Leonard and Paul George has not been a success.

The duo has yet to even make the NBA Finals together. The Clippers may still add someone like James Harden to push for a title. Otherwise, this may be another year at least before they can match Swift with a banner of their own.