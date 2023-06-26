Deandre Ayton and Kevin Durant are expected to continue playing together for another season with the Phoenix Suns. However, there have been rumors suggesting a strained relationship between the two players.

The notorious news page Buttcrack Sports recently announced that the relationship between Suns teammates Deandre Ayton and Kevin Durant is 'irreparable'. As per their source, Ayton asked Durant if he could see "Steph's Finals MVP trophies" when he was at Durant's house late in May.

Buttcrack Sports @ButtCrackSports



KD and Ayton got into a late May incident where "Ayton asked if he could see Steph's Finals MVP trophies" during team dinner at Durant's home. 🍿 Relationship between Kevin Durant and DeAndre Ayton is "irreparable", per @ToddLerFondler.

This comment could have been seen as disrespectful towards Durant's accomplishments with the Golden State Warriors, leading to potential offense on Durant's part.

It's important to note, though, that Buttcrack Sports is notorious for spreading rumors and often incorporates satirical elements into their reports. In reality, there is no evidence to support the occurrence of such an incident between Ayton and Durant.

Nevertheless, the Phoenix Suns have undergone significant changes this season. With the departures of coach Monty Williams and point guard Chris Paul, the team is embarking on a new chapter. While the Suns have invested heavily into bringing star-caliber players on board, it will be interesting to see how they fill out the rest of the roster.

Deandre Ayton likely to remain with Kevin Durant and the Suns

Monty Williams being removed from his post was the first domino to fall. This set off several events that have been and will be a part of the Phoenix Suns' transitional phase.

Along with Chris Paul, it was widely expected that Deandre Ayton would also be on the way out. After a disappointing end to the postseason as well as some internal drama from the season prior, Ayton was viewed as a likely trade chip.

With several teams showing an interest in the center, the Suns could have made use of the asset to bring back some new faces.

However, as per some rumors, the Suns are likely to retain their big man. This is largely beneficial for Phoenix as Ayton is a top-quality big man when is on the floor.

The Suns will face other issues with their updated roster. While it was obvious that Kevin Durant and Devin Booker were the primary offensive weapons, Bradley Beal will now need attention as well.

With Frank Vogel dictating a brand-new system for the team next season, it will be interesting to see what brand of basketball Phoenix presents.

