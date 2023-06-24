Whether or not the Phoenix Suns will trade center Deandre Ayton for depth across the lineup will be a burning question in the offseason. Phoenix’s lineup is top-heavy with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the newly-acquired Bradley Beal.

Trading Ayton, who is scheduled to earn $32 millio, will give them some cap relief and flexibility to retool the roster.

According to John Gambadoro, the Suns aren’t going that route:

“I am sticking with what I have been saying these last few days. It is very unlikely the Suns will trade Deandre Ayton.”

Deandre Ayton, Durant, Booker and Beal account for $162.7 million in the Phoenix Suns’ payroll. They’re already over the $162 million luxury tax threshold with just four players signed. Cameron Payne should be back since only $2 million of his $6.5 million deal is guaranteed. Phoenix is also looking to bring Torrey Craig and Jock Landale back.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia seems unconcerned about the skyrocketing payroll. Instead of skirting around the edges of the luxury tax threshold, he seems determined to fly past it to build a championship-winning team.

It remains to be seen who they can bring in for depth considering they can pay somewhere around the minimum to fill out the roster.

The offseason is still early and things could change in the blink of an eye. The Golden State Warriors did just that when they told everyone they want Jordan Poole to be with the team for at least four years. Two days later, Poole was sent to the Washington Wizards for much-needed cap relief and to probably re-sign Draymond Green.

Last season, the Phoenix Suns relied on their starters to push them deep into the playoffs. Even without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard playing just one game, Durant and Booker had to play heavy minutes to eliminate the LA Clippers.

Against the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix’s glaring lack of depth was badly exposed. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray were the biggest reasons the Nuggets moved on to the Western Conference Finals. But Denver’s balance and depth were nearly just as important in their series.

Deandre Ayton has to be better for the Phoenix Suns to make some noise in the playoffs

Nikola Jokic is arguably the best big man in the NBA. One could make an argument that he’s even better than reigning MVP Joel Embiid. “The Joker” ran rings around Deandre Ayton in the playoffs last season.

But more than the gap in talent and skills, Ayton was also exposed for his lack of hustle and grit. On numerous occasions, he didn’t even bother to contest Jokic’s shots or jostle hard for rebounds.

Ayton also showed the same tendencies against the less-skilled Ivica Zubac of the LA Clippers in the first round. He may have gotten away with some things against the Clippers center, but he was doomed against the two-time MVP.

Deandre Ayton has to show up next season and play with the kind of hustle and determination that will impress Frank Vogel. Ayton didn’t have a good relationship with former coach Monty Williams. Perhaps Vogel’s arrival will coax more out of him.

The Suns, with a top-heavy lineup, will need Ayton to be at his best to relieve pressure from Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Ayton has to punch his weight and help carry his team from the regular season to the playoffs.

