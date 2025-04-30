Fact Check: Did Dillon Brooks insult Steph Curry for blowing 3-1 lead in 2016 Finals? Examining viral post

Dillon Brooks is infamously known as the 'Villain of the NBA' because of his ability to trash-talk and get under the skin of other players. The Houston Rockets are on the verge of ending their playoff journey in the first round after the Golden State Warriors defeated them in Game 4 on Monday (April 28) to secure a 3-1 lead in the series.

Following the loss, an Instagram handle made a post on Tuesday reporting on Brooks' comments on their team's situation. According to the post, the Rockets guard mocked Steph Curry and the Dubs for being the only team in history to blow off a 3-1 Finals lead in 2016 to a LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers.

The post went viral and found its way to the Warriors subreddit and on X. However, it is a fake post. Dillon Brooks has not made any disrespectful comments towards Steph Curry and his team.

The Instagram user who originally shared the post failed to credit any authentic source behind his report and most probably made it as a parody take on the Rockets' loss. The Rockets will face the Warriors in a must-win Game 5 on Wednesday. The game will be held at the Toyota Center and is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

"I don’t like Dillon Brooks" - Jimmy Butler expresses his honest feelings about Rockets guard

After the win in Game 4, Jimmy Butler attended a post-game conference where he expressed his honest feelings on Dillon Brooks while addressing an in-game moment.

"Get me on record for this - I don’t like Dillon Brooks. We are never having fun. I'm a fierce competitor. He's a fierce competitor. There ain't nothing fun about that," Butler said.

This response from the six-time All-Star came after a reporter asked him if he was having fun with Brooks after the two were seen arguing, then laughing. The incident in discussion was a moment Butler and Brooks shared at the free-throw line in the second quarter.

The two stars were seen trash-talking each other at first but then broke out in laughter after the referees' intervention. Jimmy Butler has been an indispensable asset for the Warriors in their playoff run. The former Miami Heat star has been exceptionally good at creating space for other players, especially Steph Curry.

Moreover, his ability to constantly get to the charity line has reduced a lot of pressure from the team to score points in dire moments. The only game that the Dubs dropped in this series was Game 2 when Butler was injured and was taken back to the locker room.

